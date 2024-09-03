A quiet July was followed by a quieter August in the cybersecurity market.

Among the M&A highlights from last month, Mimecast made a second acquisition in two months, and threat intelligence provider Cyberint joined CheckPoint.

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month of August.

Fortinet Completes Lacework Acquisition

In June, Fortinet announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lacework, which offers a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). The deal was completed on August 2. No financial details were shared, but Forrester estimated Fortinet paid approximately $200–230m for Lacework.

Experian Buys NeuroID for Its Fraud-Detection Technology

Credit agency Experian acquired NeuroID, an industry leader in behavioral analytics for an undisclosed fee on August 13. NeuroID’s behavioral analytics solutions are now available through CrossCore on the Experian Ascend Technology Platform as a key fraud-detection capability.

Everfox and Garrison Technology Complete Deal

Everfox signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Garrison Technology Ltd, the company’s first acquisition since rebranding from Forcepoint Federal to Everfox. This acquisition integrates Garrison’s hardware-enforced security into Everfox’s cross-domain, insider risk and threat protection solutions portfolio. The deal completion was announced on August 14. There was no public disclosure of the transaction value.

DLP Provider Aware Bought by Mimecast

Also on August 14, Mimecast completed its second acquisition in two months with Aware, a US-based data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk detection platform provider. The acquisition amount was not revealed.

DigiCert to Acquire Vercara

DigiCert, a security certificates provider, announced on August 14 that it was acquiring Vercara, a cloud-based security provider with solutions including domain name system (DNS) management and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) security offerings. The deal’s financial specifics have not been released.

Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Robust Intelligence

US tech giant Cisco announced on August 26 its intent to acquire Robust Intelligence. This fellow California-based company has developed an AI application security platform that automates testing for AI models' safety and security issues. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Check Point to Acquire Cyberint

Israeli cybersecurity provider CheckPoint announced on August 27 that it was acquiring Cyberint, an online threat intelligence platform that helps organizations identify, monitor, and respond to digital threats in real time. The terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed, but various reports in Israeli tech media outlets estimate the deal's value at around $200m.