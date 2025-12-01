November 2025 marked a significant month for cybersecurity consolidation, as industry leaders raced to integrate AI, observability and exposure management into their offerings.

Acquisitions like Palo Alto’s Chronosphere buy and Bugcrowd’s Mayhem deal highlight a push toward AI-driven security automation. Below are the key deals shaping the future of cybersecurity.

LevelBlue Finalizes Cybereason Acquisition

LevelBlue, the AT&T cybersecurity spinoff, has finalized its acquisition of Cybereason, following an announcement in October. This deal marks LevelBlue’s third major acquisition in 2025, after purchasing Trustwave and Aon’s Cybersecurity & IP Litigation Consulting divisions earlier this year.

Palo Alto Networks to Buy Chronosphere for $3.35bn

Palo Alto Networks announced on November 19 it plans to acquire Chronosphere, a US-based observability platform for microservices and containers, for $3.35bn. The addition of Chronosphere’s platform will help Palo Alto “address the resilience and uptime demands of the AI era,” the company said in a statement sent to Infosecurity.

CTEM Provider Balbix Joins Safe Security

Cyber risk quantification provider Safe Security announced on November 18 it has acquired Balbix, a US-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) provider, for an undisclosed amount. Balbix had previously raised $70m in funding. It was named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.

DoJ Gives Green Light to Google’s Acquisition of Wiz

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) recently terminated its investigation into the acquisition of Wiz by Google, expected to close in 2026. During the Wall Street Journal Tech Live California event, held in Napa Valley from November 4 to 6, Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport confirmed that his company had cleared the regulatory hurdle but added it is “still in the journey between signing and closing”.

Arctic Wolf Plans to Buy UpSight Security

Arctic Wolf announced on November 4 its intention to acquire UpSight Security in order to enhance its Aurora Endpoint Security platform with AI-powered ransomware prevention and rollback capabilities. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Bugcrowd Acquires AI-Powered App Security Firm Mayhem

Bugcrowd announced on November 4 it has acquired Mayhem Security (formerly ForAllSecure), an AI-driven application security firm specializing in API security, code analysis and dynamic software bill of materials (SBOM) solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Mayhemhad raised $36m in funding before the acquisition. It will now integrate its AI-powered security testing tools into Bugcrowd’s platform, enhancing its automated vulnerability detection and remediation capabilities.

AI Security Company SPLX Joins Cyber Giant Zscaler

Cloud security giant Zscaler announced on November 4 it was acquiring SPLX, an AI security startup founded in 2023. Also known as SplxAI, the firm had previously raised $9m in funding. The financial details for the deal were not disclosed.