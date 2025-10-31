The start of fall 2025 was quieter than the summer in the cybersecurity industry, with fewer large deals made by cybersecurity vendors.

However, one of the biggest purchases saw Veeam announce the acquisition of Securiti AI for $1.725bn, while AT&T spinoff LevelBlue confirmed its third deal of 2025 with the acquisition of extended detection and response (XDR) provider Cybereason.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for October 2025.

Veeam Buys AI & Data Security Firm Securiti AI for $1.7bn

Veeam Software, one the leading data backup providers, announced on October 21 it has signed an agreement to acquire Securiti AI for $1.725bn. Specialized in multi-cloud data security posture management (DSPM), privacy and AI governance, Securiti had previously raised $156m in funding.

Dataminr Bids $290m for ThreatConnect in Acquisition Push

Dataminr declared its intent to buy cyber threat intelligence provider ThreatConnect for $290m on October 21. If confirmed, this acquisition will mean that Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect will become a joint offering for both companies’ customers. This move comes a month before Dataminr completed a $300m financing led by Fortress and NightDragon.

Compliance Provider TrustArc to Change Ownership

Bregal Sagemount announced on October 20 the sale of TrustArc to Main Capital Partners, a Netherlands-based private equity firm. One of the missions for Main Capital will be to expand TrustArc’s presence throughout Europe and India. TrustArc had previously raised $107m in funding.

AT&T Spinoff LevelBlue to Acquire Cybereason

Despite having raised $970m in funding and counting recognized names as backers, such as SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Liberty Strategic Capital, Cybereason faces fierce competition to sell its extended detection and response (XDR), particularly in the US.

The company has now signed a definitive agreement to join LevelBlue, a managed security service provider (MSSP) formerly known as AT&T Cybersecurity, that became independent in 2024. The financial details of the deal were not shared in both firms’ statements, published on October 14. This is LevelBlue’s third acquisition this year, after Trustwave and Aon’s Cybersecurity & IP Litigation Consulting groups.

Imprivata Acquires Identity Security Provider Verosint

US-based identity threat detection and response (ITDR) provider Verosint is joining Imprivata for an undisclosed amount. Verosint’s solutions will be integrated into Imprivata’s enterprise access management platform. Verosint had previously raised $12m in funding.

Pentera to Automate Cyber Risk Reduction with DevOcean Platform

Security validation giant Pentera announced on October 9 its intention to acquire Israeli start-up DevOcean and its AI-remediation platform in a move to offer automated cyber risk reduction. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Kaseya Buys AI-Powered Email Security Firm INKY

IT and security management firm Kaseya announced on October 7 the acquisition of INKY, a US startup offering generative-AI-based email security for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to midsize businesses (SMBs). The financial details were not shared, but INKY had previously raised $31.8m in funding.