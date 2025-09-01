There was no Summer lull for cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) announcements in August, with high-profile firms such as Accenture, Okta and CrowdStrike making moves in the market.
Managed security services firm LevelBlue also completed two previously announced transactions as it seeks to become the world’s largest pure-play managed security services provider (MSSP).
Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for August 2025.
LevelBlue Completes Purchase of Aon’s Litigation Consulting Operations
Managed security services firm Level Blue completed its acquisition of Aon’s Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups on August 1. The deal, announced in June, will see a new consulting group operate under the name Stroz Friedberg, a LevelBlue company. Stroz Friedberg’s consulting services will be integrated into LevelBlue’s 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) services.
Cloud Software Groups Agrees to Acquire Arctera
On August 5, Cloud Software Group announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire data management and compliance specialist Arctera. Upon close, Arctera will operate as a standalone business unit within the Cloud Software Group portfolio. Funds for the transaction are affiliated with global investment company Carlyle.
SentinelOne to Acquire AI Runtime Security Specialist Prompt Security
SentinelOne announced on August 5 that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Prompt Security, a specialist in securing AI in runtime. The deal is part of SentinelOne’s strategy to extend its AI-native Singularity Platform to secure the use of generative AI and agentic AI in the workplace. The transaction is expected to close in SentinelOne’s third quarter of fiscal year 2026.
Accenture to Expand Cybersecurity Presence with CyberXC Purchase
Professional services firm Accenture agreed a deal to acquire cybersecurity services provider CyberXC on August 14. The move represents Accenture’s largest cybersecurity acquisition to date and is designed to bolster the firm’s cybersecurity presence in Asia Pacific. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Level Blue Completes Trustwave Acquisition
On August 19, LevelBlue completed its acquisition of managed detection and response (MDR) firm Trustwave in the company’s second finalized acquisition of the month. The deal, which was first announced in July, looks to establish LevelBlue as the world’s largest pure-play managed security services provider (MSSP).
F5 Acquires MantisNet to Enhance Cloud-Native Capabilities
Application security firm F5 has acquired MantisNet, a cloud-native network intelligence company. Announced on August 20, the acquisition will see MantisNet’s capabilities integrated into the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP). The news came shortly after F5 acquired agentic AI security specialist Fletch in June 2025.
Okta to Buy Cloud PAM Specialist Axiom
Identity management giant Okta signed a definitive agreement to acquire Axiom Security on August 26. The deal will enable Okta to expand its identity services by leveraging Axiom’s privileged access management (PAM) solution, which is built for cloud SaaS and database environments.
Red Helix Acquires Risk Crew
On August 27, threat monitoring provider Red Helix announced it had acquired Risk Crew, which offers GRC consultancy and security penetration testing to businesses across the UK and Europe. The acquisition will result in a wide range of cybersecurity services from a single provider.
CrowdStrike Announces Intention to Purchase Onum
Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike announced its intent to acquire Onum on August 27. The acquisition will see Onum’s real-time telemetry pipeline management technology into CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM solution. No information has been provided on the financial terms of the proposed deal or its expected closing date.
