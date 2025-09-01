There was no Summer lull for cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) announcements in August, with high-profile firms such as Accenture, Okta and CrowdStrike making moves in the market.

Managed security services firm LevelBlue also completed two previously announced transactions as it seeks to become the world’s largest pure-play managed security services provider (MSSP).

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for August 2025.

LevelBlue Completes Purchase of Aon’s Litigation Consulting Operations

Managed security services firm Level Blue completed its acquisition of Aon’s Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups on August 1. The deal, announced in June, will see a new consulting group operate under the name Stroz Friedberg, a LevelBlue company. Stroz Friedberg’s consulting services will be integrated into LevelBlue’s 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Cloud Software Groups Agrees to Acquire Arctera

On August 5, Cloud Software Group announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire data management and compliance specialist Arctera. Upon close, Arctera will operate as a standalone business unit within the Cloud Software Group portfolio. Funds for the transaction are affiliated with global investment company Carlyle.

SentinelOne to Acquire AI Runtime Security Specialist Prompt Security

SentinelOne announced on August 5 that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Prompt Security, a specialist in securing AI in runtime. The deal is part of SentinelOne’s strategy to extend its AI-native Singularity Platform to secure the use of generative AI and agentic AI in the workplace. The transaction is expected to close in SentinelOne’s third quarter of fiscal year 2026.