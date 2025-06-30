Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: AI Advancements Drive Activity in June

F5 has acquired cybersecurity startup Fletch in a deal announced on June 2. Fletch’s agentic AI capabilities, which turns external intel and internal logs into real-time, prioritized insights, will be fully integrated into the F5 Application and Delivery Platform (ADSP).

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month of June:

A big factor for this recent M&A activity was to enhance the use of AI for defensive purposes, with a number of agentic AI and large language model (LLM) specialists attracting the attention of larger companies.

Several cybersecurity firms announced deals aimed at expanding their existing capabilities and offerings to customers, including F5, Securonix and Bitdefender.

There was no let-up in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in cybersecurity industry as we reached the summer month of June.

NinjaOne Completes $270m Dropsuite Purchase

On June 2, endpoint management platform NinjaOne announced it had completed the acquisition of Dropsuite. The transaction will see Dropsuite’s unified backup suite integrated into NinjaOne’s offerings, allowing customers to combine endpoint, server and SaaS application backup use cases. The deal is worth approximately $270m.

Cellebite Reaches Agreement to Acquire Corellium

Digital investigative solutions firm Cellebite revealed on June 5 that it had reached an agreement to acquire Corellium, an Arm-based virtualization software specialist. The acquisition will enhance Cellebite’s digital investigations, including acceleration of mobile vulnerabilities and exploits. Cellebite intends to complete the acquisition for $170m in cash, with $20m converted to equity at closing. The transaction is expected to close this summer.

Netgear to Acquire SASE Platform Provider Exium

Netgear announced a definitive agreement to acquire cloud security solutions specialist Exium on June 5. Exium’s products and expertise will help to add an integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform to NETGEAR’s network offering. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the end of Q2, 2025.

Securonix Announces ThreatQuotient Purchase

On June 11, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) specialist Securonix announced the acquisition of threat intelligence firm ThreatQuotient. Using ThreatQuotient’s technology, a newly integrated platform is designed to deliver unified visibility, faster response and greater operational clarity for customers.

Abacus Group Acquires US MSSP Entara

Abacus Group announced on June 18 that it was scaling its managed service and managed security services offerings with the acquisition of Entara, a Chicago-based IT MSP and MSSP serving financial services and other highly regulated industries. UK-based Abacus previously acquired another MSP serving the financial services industry, Tribeca Technology Group, in June 2024.

Bitdefender Agrees Deal to Buy Ireland-Based Mesh

On June 18, Bitdefender agreed a deal to acquire Ireland-based email security firm Mesh. The deal will see the Mesh email security technology integrated into Bitdefender’s XDR platform and MDR services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Neovera Buys Fraud Red Teaming Firm Greenway Solutions

Also on June 18, Neovera revealed it had purchased Greenway Solutions, a fraud control red teaming specialist. The transaction complements Neovera’s existing capabilities in managed security services, penetration testing, vulnerability management, identity and access management and compliance advisory.

Snyk Acquires AI Security Research Company

AI security vendor Snyk announced it had acquired AI security research firm Invariant Labs on June 24. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Synk’s recently launched AI Trust Platform by incorporating a team of large language model (LLM) and agentic AI attack specialist researchers.

Rubrik Expands Agentic AI Capabilities with Predibase Deal

Rubrik revealed it has entered into an agreement to acquire Predibase, a startup that helps companies train and fine-tune open-source AI models. Announced on June 25, the transaction will allow Rubrik to accelerate agentic AI adoption from pilot to production at scale, providing an additional offering to customers alongside its secure and governed data lake. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Cyera Unveils Two New Acquisitions

On June 26, Cyera announced the acquisition of Israeli startup firm Otterize in a deal estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars. Otterize specializes in securing non-human identities, with its product automatically determining minimally required access for each workload. Cyera also announced the acquisition another Israeli startup firm, ShapeAI, on June 11. The deal is a hiring acquisition, with ShapeAI employees transferring to Cyera to develop a new product in the identity management field.