During a busy month of May for merger and acquisition (M&A) announcements in cybersecurity, several big-name vendors signaled their intent to boost their capabilities in areas including AI, cloud and quantum.

Proofpoint made announcements around two separate transactions, while tech giant Check Point reached agreement for a deal expected to close at the end of Q2, 2025.

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month:

Fortra Buys Lookout’s Cloud Security Business

On May 12, Fortra announced the acquisition of Lookout’s cloud security business, which features its Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. This deal is designed to augment Fortra’s ability to identify, protect and detect data in the cloud. The latest agreement follows a strategic integration partnership between the two firms in March 2024.

Orca Acquires Startup to Enhance Agentic AI Security

Cloud security company Orca revealed it had acquired Opus, a startup specializing in agentic AI-driven automation and orchestration, on May 13. The move marks the next phase in Orca’s journey to provide agentic AI-based remediation and prevention services. The Opus team will be integrated into Orca.

Keyfactor in Double Quantum Security Acquisition

Keyfactor announced the acquisitions of two providers of quantum secure cryptographic solutions, InfoSec Global and CipherInsights. The two deals, unveiled on May 13, aim to position Keyfactor as a leader in digital trust and quantum readiness, with the new solutions allowing it to discover and inventory cryptographic assets across customers.

Proofpoint Reaches Agreement to Buy Hornetsecurity

Cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity on May 15. Proofpoint will integrate Hornetsecurity’s AI-powered Microsoft 365 security services, enhancing its ability to provide human-centric security to SMBs globally through managed services providers (MSPs). The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025.