A number of new cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in October 2024, involving companies across various specialisms in the field.

A highlight was Sophos reaching a definitive agreement to acquire Secureworks for $859m, while Proofpoint and credit reporting giant Experian also unveiled significant new cybersecurity investments.

Dragos Announces Network Perception Acquisition

Operational technology security firm Dragos announced the acquisition of Network Perception on October 1. This deal will see Network Perception’s visualization platform for OT networks incorporated into the Dragos Platform, enabling customers to see which assets are connecting to which services in their critical networks. The financial terms of the transaction have not been announced.

Check Point Completes Purchase of Cyberint

Check Point Software technologies announced the completion of its acquisition of Cyberint Technologies on October 1. Cyberint’s real-time exposure analysis solutions will now be incorporated into Check Point’s Infinity Platform. The financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

Experian Buys ClearSale for $350m

Credit data firm Experian reached a $350m agreement to buy Brazilian cybersecurity firm ClearSale on October 4. The deal is designed to expand Experian’s footprint in Brazil by enhancing its identity and fraud business in the country. The transaction requires approval from Brazilian regulators, which is expected to be granted in the first half of 2025.

Conscia Acquires PlanNet21 Group

European cybersecurity and networking provider Conscia acquired Irish cybersecurity company PlanNet21 for an undisclosed fee. The deal, announced on October 14, will see PlanNet21’s eight core solution and service offerings with advanced industry specializations incorporated into Conscia’s product offerings. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Cyera Acquires Trail Security for $162m

On October 17, Cyera announced the acquisition of data loss prevention (DLP) company Trail Security for $162m. The transaction marks a key milestone for Cyera as it continues to expand its AI-driven security platform. Cyera will onboard 40 Trail employees, who will serve as the foundation for the company’s DLP division.

Sophos to Purchase Secureworks in $859m Deal

Cybersecurity-as-a-service firm Sophos announced a definitive agreement to acquire Secureworks in an all-cash transaction valued at $859m on October 21. Sophos intends integrate solutions from both companies into a broader and stronger security portfolio for all small, mid and enterprise customers. Secureworks shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash from the deal. Sophos is owned by private equity giant Thoma Bravo.

Socure to Acquire Effectiv

On October 24, AI identity and fraud specialist Socure reached a $136m deal to acquire Effectiv, a real-time risk decisioning company, for $136m. The entire Effectiv team will join Socure, spearheading its platform product, engineering and data science innovation. The acquisition is expected to close in November 2024.

Nomios to Expand Offerings with Dionach Purchase

Nomios, a European cybersecurity and secure network services firm, announced the acquisition of UK-based cybersecurity services company Dionach. The deal will enable Nomios to add Dionach’s penetration testing, cybersecurity audit and compliance services capabilities into its portfolio. The financial terms of the transaction have not been announced. The acquisition was supported by private equity company Keensight Capital, which took a majority stake in Nomios in November 2023.

Proofpoint Reaches Agreement to Acquire Normalyze

On October 29, Proofpoint announced it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire data security posture management firm Normalyze. Normalyze’s solutions will become part of Proofpoint’s offering upon the closing of the acquisition. The deal is expected to close in November 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms have not been announced.

