Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: CrowdStrike Announces New Acquisition

November 2024 proved to be busy month for merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the cybersecurity world, as the year end looms.

Among the highlights from the month, CrowdStrike announced its latest acquisition deal to enhance its cloud security offerings while Cybereason and Trustwave entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for November.

Everfox Purchases Yakabod to Boost Insider Risk Offerings

On November 1, Everfox announced it had acquired Yakabod, a provider of case management software. The acquisition will see Yakabod’s solution added to Everfox’s EverShield insider risk platform, bolstering the integrity and effectiveness of the insider inquiries, responses, and processes. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Lumifi Acquires Healthcare Cybersecurity Specialist Critical Insights

Managed detection and response (MDR) firm Lumifi announced the acquisition of Critical Insight, a healthcare-focused MDR specializing in incident response. The deal, announced on November 5, is designed to strengthen Lumifi’s presence in the healthcare and critical infrastructure cybersecurity sector amid growing attacks targeting these verticals. The acquisition is the third made by Lumifi in the past 13 months. The financial terms have not been disclosed.

CrowdStrike Agrees Deal to Acquire Adaptive Shield

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire software as a service (SaaS) provider Adaptive Shield, the firm announced on November 6. CrowdStrike intends to use to acquisition to enhance its identity-based protections in the cloud via the Falcon Platform. The proposed transaction is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase price has not been disclosed but is expected to be paid predominantly in cash.