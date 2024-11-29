Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: CrowdStrike Announces New Acquisition

November 2024 proved to be busy month for merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the cybersecurity world, as the year end looms.
Among the highlights from the month, CrowdStrike announced its latest acquisition deal to enhance its cloud security offerings while Cybereason and Trustwave entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for November.
Everfox Purchases Yakabod to Boost Insider Risk Offerings
On November 1, Everfox announced it had acquired Yakabod, a provider of case management software. The acquisition will see Yakabod’s solution added to Everfox’s EverShield insider risk platform, bolstering the integrity and effectiveness of the insider inquiries, responses, and processes. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Lumifi Acquires Healthcare Cybersecurity Specialist Critical Insights
Managed detection and response (MDR) firm Lumifi announced the acquisition of Critical Insight, a healthcare-focused MDR specializing in incident response. The deal, announced on November 5, is designed to strengthen Lumifi’s presence in the healthcare and critical infrastructure cybersecurity sector amid growing attacks targeting these verticals. The acquisition is the third made by Lumifi in the past 13 months. The financial terms have not been disclosed.
CrowdStrike Agrees Deal to Acquire Adaptive Shield
Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire software as a service (SaaS) provider Adaptive Shield, the firm announced on November 6. CrowdStrike intends to use to acquisition to enhance its identity-based protections in the cloud via the Falcon Platform. The proposed transaction is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase price has not been disclosed but is expected to be paid predominantly in cash.
Synk Purchases Security Testing Provider Probely
On November 12, developer security firm Snyk announced the acquisition of Probely, a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) provider based in Portugal. The deal will enhance Synk’s development and application security solutions through a broader range of testing techniques. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The acquisition follows Synk’s purchase of application runtime data company Helios in January 2024.
Cybereason to Merge with Trustwave
Cybereason and Trustwave announced a definitive merger agreement on November 12. Trustwave will combine Cybereason’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions with its MDR capabilities to offer a comprehensive and expanded suite of cybersecurity solutions. Japanese investment company SoftBank will be the majority investor in this strategic consolidation. Trustwave’s current owner, MC² Security Fund, will continue to be a channel partner and strategic advisor. The merger is expected to close in early 2025.
N‑able Acquires Adlumin to Enhance Cloud Security Capabilities
Global software firm N-able announced on November 20 that it had acquired Adlumin, a provider of an enterprise-grade security operations platform for organizations of all sizes. The aggregate sum payable by N-able consists of approximately $100m in cash and 1,570,762 shares of the Company’s Common Stock at the closing, followed by $120m in cash installments of $52.5m and $67.5m, respectively, on the first and second anniversary of the closing. Additionally, an aggregate of up to $30m in potential cash earn-out payments will be paid in 2025 and 2026 based upon the achievement of certain performance metrics against defined targets.
AppViewX Announces Majority Investment from Haveli Investments
On November 21, automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) provider AppViewX announced that investment firm Haveli Investments had acquired a controlling stake in its business. The move is designed to help AppViewX to accelerate its market growth. Haveli has demonstrated significant interest in investing in cybersecurity recently, acquiring ZeroFox in May. The financial terms of the new transaction have not been disclosed.
Wiz Acquires Palo Alto Start-up Dazz
Cloud security firm Wiz announced on November 21 that it had acquired Palo Alto-based start-up Dazz. Wiz aims to transition into a multi-product company by integrating Dazz’s unified remediation and application security capabilities. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The strategic move comes just a few months after Wiz reportedly rejected a $23bn offer from Google to buy the Israel-based company.
Exclusive Networks Purchases Cloudrise
Cloudrise has been acquired by French-based cybersecurity firm Exclusive Networks. Cloudrise is a specialist in security access service edge (SASE), data security posture management (DSPM), and cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions. The transaction, revealed on November 21, is designed to strengthen Exclusive Network’s capabilities in the US. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
EY Acquires J Group Consulting
On November 22, consultancy giant Ernst & Young (EY) announced the acquisition of specialist privileged access management and cybersecurity consulting firm, J Group Consulting. The deal will expand EY’s cybersecurity offering in the Oceania region, with J Group’s Australian based employees joining EY Australia. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.