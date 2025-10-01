Following the Summer months, there was a surge in cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) announcements in September 2025, involving numerous high-profile vendors.

AI security was the focus of these deals, with CrowdStrike, F5, SentinelOne and Check Point seeking to expand their offerings in this space.

Another high-profile transaction was Mitsubishi Electric’s $1bn deal to buy Nozomi Networks, which will be the largest acquisition in the OT security industry upon completion.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for September 2025.

Varonis Acquires AI Email Security Specialist SlashNext

Varonis announced the acquisition of AI-native email security provider SlashNext on September 2. The transaction is designed to enable Varonis to expand its data breach prevention services to customers’ emails. SlashNext’s founder, Atif Mushtaq, has joined Varonis as VP of data science following the acquisition. Varonis said it expects its revenue to be $5m higher in Q3 2025 as a result of the transaction.

Cato Networks Unveils First Ever Acquisition

SASE security firm Cato Networks announced its first ever acquisition on September 3, purchasing AI security provider Aim Security. Aim’s technologies will be incorporated into the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, assisting enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications. The deal was unveiled as Cato revealed it had extended its Series G funding round, first announced in June 2025, with an additional $50m investment from Acrew Capital.

UltraViolet Acquires Black Duck’s Application Security Testing Business

Managed security services provider (MSSP) UltraViolet Cyber has acquired Black Duck’s Application Security Testing (AST) services business. The deal, announced on September 4, will strengthen UltraViolet’s ability to assess modern, distributed environments across multi-cloud workloads, DevSecOps pipelines and containerized deployments. The acquisition also establishes an ongoing commercial partnership between the two companies.

SentinelOne to Buy Observo AI for $225m

On September 8, SentinelOne announced its intent to acquire Observo AI. The transaction will see Observo’s AI-native telemetry pipeline management added to SentinelOne’s existing AI SIEM and data offerings. SentinelOne is expecting to pay $225m in cash and stock for Observo AI, with the transaction projected to close in SentinelOne’s third quarter of fiscal year 2026, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals.