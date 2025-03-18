Google Buys Wiz in $32bn Cloud Security Push

Google has announced its intent to acquire Wiz, an Israeli-founded cloud security platform based in New York, for $32bn in an all-cash transaction.

Founded in 2020, Wiz will become part of Google Cloud upon the deal's completion, expected after closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in 2026.

A March 18 statement noted that Wiz’s products will continue to work and be available across all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud platforms.

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder & CEO of Wiz commented, "Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate.”

“Customers don’t want to be locked into one vendor, they want to use a number of clouds,” said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, in a live briefing on March 18.

Google Cloud noted that ‘traditional’ cybersecurity approaches struggle to keep up with a complex digital landscape which includes multi- or hybrid-cloud environments and the increased use of AI platforms.

“Cloud is more important than ever, and attackers aren’t slowing down. They are already using the most innovative technologies to move faster,” said Rappaport in a Wiz blog post.

Wiz differs from the services Google already offers, which includes Google Threat Intelligence, Google Security Operations and Mandiant Consulting.

The Israeli firm offers a cloud security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent incidents from happening in the first place.

Google also noted it believes the acquisition will lower the cost of cybersecurity for end users. It also remains committed to multi-cloud support.

Rappaport said in the briefing that the acquisition will enable the firm to accelerate innovation than it could as a stand-alone company.

In a statement, Kurian, said, “Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organizations of any size and industry. Enabling more companies to prevent cyber-attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organizations minimize the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.”

In 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that the tech giant was in advanced talks to buy the cloud security provider for an estimated $23bn. This was turned down by Wiz.

The Google Cloud business annual revenue has grown from $9bn in 2019 to $43bn in 2024.

