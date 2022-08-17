Analysis: Darktrace’s Potential Takeover

Earlier this week, the cybersecurity industry was awash with the news that Darktrace had entered discussions regarding a possible takeover by private equity giant Thoma Bravo.

The move could provide Darktrace with much-needed financial stability in an uncertain economic climate.

In a statement, Darktrace confirmed it “is in the early stages of discussions with Thoma Bravo, L.P. (Thoma Bravo) regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company.” The firm, which specializes in AI-based cybersecurity solutions, emphasized that “discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.”

US-based Thoma Bravo has until 17.00 on September 12, 2022 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Darktrace or not, in accordance with the UK’s City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

The market responded positively to the announcement, with Darktrace’s shares reportedly rising by 19% on London’s stock exchange on Tuesday August 16.

Darktrace was founded in 2013 and has a presence in both the US and UK, with its headquarters in Cambridge, UK.

Ongoing Cybersecurity Investment

While there is a long way to go before any deal is finalized, it is worth taking an early look at the potential implications of this acquisition for this renowned company and its customers, and what it tells us about the wider state of the cybersecurity industry.

Thoma Bravo has a growing presence in the cybersecurity space. The private equity firm has acquired or invested in over 380 software and technology companies, representing more than $190bn in value. In recent years, it has been involved in a number of deals in the cybersecurity market. This includes a definitive agreement to acquire identity solution firm Ping Identity earlier this month (August 2022) and investing in SaaS security firm AppOmni (June 2022).

Speaking to Infosecurity, Forrester’s VP, research director, Merritt Maxim, believes should a deal be concluded, Thoma Bravo’s substantial financial firepower and knowledge of the cybersecurity market will provide financial stability for the Darktrace brand amid an uncertain economic climate.

“Thoma Bravo has ample capital to invest and has already spent over $9bn in 2022 acquiring SailPoint and Ping Identity, two well-established publicly traded security companies,” he said. “As capital markets continue to face price resistance from ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds, taking a company private via private equity allows companies to generate solid immediate returns for existing investors instead of trying to wait out positive returns in today’s tumultuous public markets.”