Bridging the InfoSec ↔ SaaS Divide: Securing Agentic AI and Precision Data Recovery (video)

Interview

In this Infosecurity interview, we dive deep into the evolving security challenges at the intersection of InfoSec and SaaS, especially as Agentic AI becomes a core part of enterprise workflows.

Eoghan Casey, Field CTO and Carl Brundage, Distinguished Technical Architect, Salesforce, share expert insights on how organizations can securely deploy Agentic AI in SaaS environments, overcome identity challenges and build resilience against next-generation threats.

Watch this interview to learn:

  • Why InfoSec teams often underestimate SaaS risks and how to overcome the biggest security gaps
  • Key approaches to identity & access management for AI Agents. Managing new types of identities and privileged access in AI-driven environments
  • How to embed security, governance, observability and audit controls directly into agentic AI platforms
  • How InfoSec and SaaS teams can collaborate to enforce Principle of Least Privilege (PoLP)
  • Strategies to evolve from a Rolling Back to a Rolling Forward mindset for SaaS data recovery, especially to enable continuous operations in AI-powered systems

Additional resources:

Brought to you by

You may also like

  1. The Budget Effect of a Security Incident

    Blog

  2. Salesforce Set to Acquire Slack for $27bn

    News

  3. SaaS Rolls Forward, Not Backward: Strategies to Prevent Data Loss and Downtime

    Blog

  4. Bridging the Divide: Actionable Strategies to Secure Your SaaS Environments

    Blog

  5. Gainsight Cyber-Attack Affects More Salesforce Customers

    News

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?