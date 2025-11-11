Collins’ Dictionary Word of the Year 2025 has been declared and it is ‘vibe coding.’ At its core, vibe coding relates to the use of AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), to turn natural language prompts into computer code, alleviating the need for deep knowledge of coding languages like JavaScript or C++.

This ultimately lowers the barrier to entry for those working on software development, allowing more people to build their own apps and websites.

However, as a Venafi survey revealed, the reliance on AI to generate code has already caused fear it could result in a major security incident.

Dr Andrew Bolster, senior manager of research and development at Black Duck, noted that the rise of vibe coding has already resulted in many people questioning the entire field of software engineering.

“If you can ‘just’ ask for what you want and get a safe, secure, maintainable and sellable product, what on Earth are we doing with all these software engineers, product managers, release managers, quality assurance professionals, etc,” he said.

“However, we’re already seeing the pitfalls of this supposedly magical and ‘freeing’ approach to the occasionally opaque world of software engineering,” he added.

