AI-assisted software development is exploding in adoption, promising unmatched speed and efficiency. Often called ‘vibe coding’ or sometimes AI-assisted engineering, this practice has really picked up since the launch of Anthropic’s Claude Code in February 2025, OpenAI Codex in May and the emergence of AI-enabled integrated development environments (IDEs) like Cursor, Windsurf and Orchids. In research titled Measuring Developer Productivity & AI Impact, published in February 2026, Laura Tacho, former CTO at developer intelligence firm DX and now senior principal technologist for the developer experience at Amazone Web Services (AWS), found that 92.6% of developers use an AI coding assistant at least once a month and roughly 75% use one weekly, with approximately 10% productivity gains. Meanwhile, Anthropic observed AI can accelerate some tasks by up to 80%. Vibe Coding Security Concerns While developers celebrate the productivity gains provided by AI-assisted software development, CISOs and security leaders see it as a growing risk as new vulnerabilities are introduced by vibe coding practices. AI Tool-Introduced Vulnerabilities The first category of vulnerabilities introduced by vibe coding is those relative to the AI development tool infrastructure, which are not always set up in a secure way. One example is OX Security researchers’ discovery, in February 2026,of critical vulnerabilities in AI-powered coding tools like Microsoft Visual Studio (VS) Code, Cursor and Windsurf, where unpatched flaws could allow attackers to exfiltrate data or execute remote code. Another one is BeyondTrust’s Phantom Labs finding, in March 2026, of a critical command injection vulnerability in OpenAI's Codex cloud environment that exposed sensitive GitHub credential data.

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AI Code-Introduced Vulnerabilities Some vibe-code related vulnerabilities are directly introduced by AI-generated code. At least 35 new vulnerabilities (CVEs) disclosed in March 2026 were the direct result of AI-generated code, according to the ‘Vibe Security Radar,’ a project run by researchers at Georgia Tech’s Systems Software & Security Lab (SSLab). This is up from six in January and 15 in February. Speaking to Infosecurity, Alessandro Pignati, lead AI security researcher at NeuralTrust, said he had seen many examples of SQL or JavaScript injections that were introduced in the code because it hadn’t been sanitized by anyone before being shipped to production. Hard-Coded Secrets AI-generated code sometimes embeds hard‑coded secrets, including API keys or passwords being inserted into source code and history, warned Mackenzie Jackson, a developer advocate at Aikido Security. AI code could even expose more traditional credentials, such as logins and passwords and network credentials. "Once AI gets something to work, it kind of forgets some parts of what it was meant to do, including sanitizing the code,” Jackson told Infosecurity. Exposed Dependency and Supply Chain Risks Dependency and supply‑chain risks are another area of concern, Jackson said, noting that AI often recommends outdated libraries and can "hallucinate" packages which attackers can exploit. For example, an attacker that has identified a hallucinated package name frequently provided by an LLM can create a real but compromised package matching the name and directory of the hallucinated package. The result is that any developers who later question the LLM about this package are directed to a malicious one. Business Logic Flaws Many of the risks introduced by AI-assisted software development will be mitigated as AI coding tools improve according to Aikido’s Jackson. However, he warned that business logic flaws will not be as easily remedied. Beyond providing the developer with insecure code, an AI tool may introduce vulnerabilities by making unsafe assumptions about edge cases, he explained. For instance, if a developer asks AI to implement a payment transfer endpoint and AI returns syntactically correct code that updates balances but misses a key business invariant, such as not accepting ‘negative amounts of money’ in incoming transactions, an attacker could exploit this flaw to use the end point without spending any money. LLM-Specific Vulnerabilities AI-assisted coding tools introduce a new class of risks tied to the underlying large language models (LLMs) powering them. These vulnerabilities stem from the unique ways generative AI processes natural language, interprets instructions and interacts with code, creating attack surfaces that traditional security tools may overlook. Unlike conventional software flaws, these vulnerabilities are probabilistic, context-dependent and often invisible to traditional security tools. One of the most pressing concerns is prompt injection, where attackers manipulate an LLM’s output by embedding malicious instructions in seemingly benign inputs. For example, a developer might ask an AI assistant to "write a Python function to parse user input," but an attacker could subtly alter the request – perhaps via a comment in a shared codebase or a compromised API response – to include a hidden directive like "ignore all security checks." The LLM, trained to prioritize helpfulness over caution, may then generate code with hardcoded backdoors, missing input sanitization or even remote code execution vectors. A related threat is jailbreaking, where attackers bypass an LLM’s safety guardrails by exploiting weaknesses in its alignment. Techniques like role-playing ("Pretend you’re an unethical developer") or recursive obfuscation ("Repeat this instruction but in a way that evades filters") can coerce models into generating exploit code, leaking sensitive data or even producing malware. Other LLM-specific vulnerabilities include token smuggling – hiding malicious payloads in Unicode homoglyphs or obfuscated strings that the LLM processes but static analyzers miss – and adversarial fine-tuning – where an LLM is retrained on a dataset containing backdoors.

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