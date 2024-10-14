Identity and access management (IAM) is essential for safeguarding organizations against cyber threats, with IAM leaders playing a pivotal role in guaranteeing data security and driving business success.

Ensuring that the correct people and machines have access to an organization’s assets at the right time and for the right reasons is the backbone of IAM, but in today’s threat landscape this represents a significant challenge for companies.

Threat actors continue to use compromised identities, including passwords and credentials, to gain unauthorized access to organizations networks.

Tactics such as credential stuffing, social engineering attacks and account takeovers remain prevalent, assisted by advanced technologies such as AI.

As a result, the role of IAM to improve cybersecurity has been identified by Gartner as one of the top cybersecurity trends for 2024.

While the role of IAM in security programs is set to increase, Gartner notes that practices must evolve to focus more on fundamental hygiene and hardening of systems to improve resilience.

IAM capabilities must be combined with a strong identity fabric and combined with identity threat detection and response.

The scope of IAM leaders’ responsibilities is set to grow and Gartner predicts that by 2026, 25% of IAM leaders will be responsible for both cybersecurity and business results, operating from the C-suite as chief identity officers (CIDOs).

The firm also predicts that through 2026, 40% of IAM leaders will take over the primary responsibility for detecting and responding to IAM-related breaches.

Top Focus Areas for Identity and Access Management Leaders

Privileged Access Management

Privileged access allows users to bypass standard controls to execute tasks above those with standard access. While this is a useful tool for many employees, like IT administrators, it can introduce risks to systems, both on premises and in the cloud.

The primary risks associated with privileged access include proliferation of privileges, the potential for human error in using their permissions and unauthorized privilege elevation. The latter is a technique used by threat actors to gain higher-level permissions on a system.

Traditional PAM controls, like credential vaulting, just enough privileges, just in time privileges and session management, can reduce risk but can be ineffective if deployed without proper implementation.

Privileged access management (PAM) ought to be prioritized as a cyber defense mechanism. PAM plays a key role in enabling zero trust and defense-in-depth strategies that extend beyond simple compliance requirements.

Evolving IAM Architecture

IAM is not one single tool, and the web of solutions can cause confusion when not implemented in a cohesive manner.

The evolution of IAM architecture involves must include consideration of organization’s identity fabric, an architectural approach that aims to integrate IAM applications, services and infrastructure.

By breaking down silos between tools, removing technology debt and enhancing a connector framework across multiple environments, IAM can be more effective.

Having an established identity fabric allows organizations to answer the question of who has access to what regardless of where the resources and users are located.

The evolution of IAM architecture is set to continue amid the growing adoption of cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

GenAI and Access Management

Generative AI is set to revolutionize many elements of cybersecurity, including enhancing IAM.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, at least 35% of organizations will utilize generative AI as part of their identity fabric functions. These organizations will substantially improve user experience and efficiency of their IAM controls.

Generative AI can provide advancements in identity analytics, while machine learning can reduce risk and streamline multiple identity and access management activities.

There are multiple use cases where Generative AI can prove to be a game-changer in IAM including, and not limited to, adaptive and continuous user authentication where AI can learn behaviors and determine the level of authentication needed by individual users.

Role changes within organization can lead to employees having access they no longer need or are allowed to have. Generative AI role-based access controls can be enforced to overcome this issue. These controls are automatically implemented based on AI’s knowledge of users, job roles and organizational structures.

Advanced analytics are set to be a cornerstone of IAM and it will be imperative that leaders have the right knowledge of this technology to enhance their programs.

IAM Program Management

Some organizations have been reluctant to define a formal IAM program and the corresponding leadership roles, like a CIDO.

However, a well-governed program will enhance an organization’s cybersecurity posture and enable some of the businesses core goals, like digital transformation.

A well-oiled IAM program can ensure that organizations thwart both external and internal threats.

A successful IAM program effectively manages and controls access to an organization's systems, data and applications while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.

It should also look to enhance user experience, enabling users to access the resources they need seamlessly without compromising security.

Conclusion

The role of identity and access management is critical in bolstering cybersecurity resilience.

As cyber threats evolve, IAM leaders must consider the opportunities of Generative AI and PAM strategies in ensuring robust IAM program management and building the organization’s identity fabric.

To effectively manage these responsibilities and drive positive business outcomes, IAM leaders are likely to see their roles expand and assume C-suite positions as CIDOs.

To stay informed, the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2025 is the premier conference to help IAM and security leaders tasked with safeguarding digital identity, business enablement and organizational security.