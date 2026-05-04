Mergers and Acquisitions in the cybersecurity industry during April followed on from previous months to prioritize what has been the number one theme M&A in 2026 so far: bringing expertise on AI and agentic AI systems in-house.

Major deals included Palo Alto Networks making two separate acquisitions, while Cyera and Silverfort were among those to announce deals.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for April 2026.

Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Koi

Palo Alto Networks, one of the world’s largest cybersecurity vendors, completed its acquisition of Koi. The endpoint protection start-up was founded in Tel-Aviv, Israel, under two years ago and focuses on securing vibe coding and autonomous endpoint tools. The deal is thought to be worth over $400m.

Initially detailed in February, the deal was completed on April 14 and Palo Alto Networks marked the acquisition of Koi’s platform as the start of a new category of cybersecurity called Agentic Endpoint Security (AES).

“With the acquisition of Koi, we are delivering the only solution I've seen to secure vibe coding and agentic AI at the endpoint, so our customers don't have to choose between innovation and security,” said Lee Klarich, chief product and technology officer of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Announces Plan to Acquire Portkey

Palo Alto Networks also announced that it intends to acquire Portkey, the company behind a tool which delivers a centralized control plane to manage and protect autonomous AI agents. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

In the statement released on April 30, Palo Alto Networks said as agentic AI increasingly acts as highly privileged insiders, Portkey will serve as the AI Gateway for its Prisma AIRS security platform for AI Agents.

"Scaling AI in production requires a delicate balance between total flexibility for developers and absolute control for security teams. By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will establish the AI Gateway as the foundational layer of the secure AI enterprise,” said Rohit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Portkey.

Cyera Acquires Ryft to Extend Agentic AI Security Offerings

Cyera, the AI-native data security platform provider, has acquired Ryft, a company which builds data lake solutions specifically for AI Agents.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in New York, Ryft customers include Sonos and Unity.

Cyera and Rift have a “shared vision” for instantly traceable and secure data access for Agentic AI, according to an April 23 statement on the acquisition.

“The Ryft team brings deep expertise at the intersection of data and AI, and will play a key role as we build a unified control plane to help enterprises adopt agentic AI safely and at speed,” said Tamar Bar-Ilan, co-founder and CTO of Cyera

Silverfort Acquires Fabrix to Boost Identity Security for AI Agents

Identity Security platform provider Silverfort announced that it has acquired Fabrix Security, a start-up which specializes in building AI agents for identity security. Fabrix was founded in 2025 and is based out of Givatayim, Israel.

In a statement on April 28, Hed Kovetz, co-founder and CEO of Silverfort, said the company acquired Fabrix to aid its mission of “bringing real-time, AI-driven access control to meet the scale and speed of the agentic era.”

“By joining Silverfort, we can combine our technology with Silverfort’s platform to create something no one has achieved before: autonomous runtime Identity Security,” said Raz Rotenberg, CEO of Fabrix Security.

“Together, we’ll be the first to bring to the market this next generation of Identity Security – one that can truly stand up to AI-driven adversaries without slowing the business,” he added

Self Labs Acquires Loam to Build Identity Layer for the Internet

Self Labs, a company which specializes in proof-of-human and identity verification solutions, announced its acquisition of Loam.

Founded in 2022 by Birju Shah, Uber’s former head of AI, Loam is an AI company specialized in agentic workflows and intelligent automation.

The acquisition brings together Self Labs' privacy-first identity stack with Loam's expertise in enterprise AI and multi-agent systems design

“Companies throughout the world are looking to urgently address developments in AI, emerging regulation, and the need for stronger online safety rails for children and society at large,” said Rene Reinsberg, co-founder and CEO of Self Labs

“Self is building a solution to create this trust layer without compromising user privacy. Birju and Loam dramatically strengthen our ability to lead in this agentic era,” he added.

HR Platform Remote Acquires MDM Specialists Bravas

Remote, the all-in-one HR and payroll platform, has acquired French mobile device management software and cybersecurity company Bravas in a move designed to aid with data security around AI agents.

The acquisition, announced on April 9, sees Remote expand beyond providing just traditional HR and payroll functions.

“Bravas unifies identity and device management to make IT invisible to employees and automatic for the teams running it, with data security and compliance built right in. As AI agents and automated workflows take on a larger role in how companies operate, having a secure, reliable identity layer has never been more critical,” said Pedro Barros, SVP frontier products at Remote.