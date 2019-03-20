Rik Ferguson is pretty much an infosec celebrity. With 20+ years of experience in the industry, he is a man constantly on the go, actively engaging in research into online threats and the underground economy. Rik spends much of his time travelling the world addressing the challenges posed by emerging technology and online crime. He was inducted into the Infosecurity Europe Hall of Fame in 2011 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wales. His love of music has seen him amass a vast record collection.
Q&A: Rik Ferguson
