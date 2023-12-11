Have We Reached a Data Breach Respite at the End of 2023?

Data breaches are one of the worst-case scenarios for many organizations and several companies have fallen victim to significant breaches in 2023.

These incidents include T-Mobile which saw that 37 million customers had their personal and account information accessed by a malicious actor via an API attack and the DNA testing firm 23andMe confirming that millions of customers have had profile information accessed by threat actors.

However, recent findings from Surfshark’s monitoring of global data breach statistics form Q2 and Q3 of 2023 have shown some positive trends.

In this study, Surfshark treats every breached or leaked email address used to register for online services as a separate user account. Each one is counted as a breach.

In Q3 Surfshark found that 76% fewer accounts were leaked compared to Q2. The total for Q3 was 13m, compared to 133m in Q2. Overall, the third quarter saw 240 accounts breached every minute versus 1030 the previous quarter.

Top Breached Nations Q3 2023

There were also changes in the nations that were breached the most between Q2 and Q3 2023.

According to Surfshark statistics, the US, Russia and France saw noticeable decreases in the number of breaches their citizens experienced.

This indicates a positive trend. These three countries kept their Q2 rankings, except France, which moved from 4th to 3rd place. However, China and Mexico saw high increases, propelling them into 4th and 5th places.

The US remains one of the most breached countries in the world with 8.1m breached accounts — the highest number for the second quarter in a row.

Overall, the accounts of American origin accounted for over a quarter of all breached accounts in Q3 2023. However, there is positive news, and the US did see a decrease in breached accounts from 50.2m in Q2 to 8.1m in Q3.

Just behind the US sits Russia with 7.1m breached accounts in Q3. In the previous quarter Surfshark identified 34.8m accounts. Russian accounts current comprise 23% of all those breached.