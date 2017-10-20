Tools Every IT Department Needs to Use

It is common knowledge that cyberattacks have developed into an ever-present threat to organizations but in recent times, breaches have significantly increased in both frequency and impact, leading many organizations to become resigned to their vulnerability and adopt a “not if, but when” mentality.

Hackers are now far more efficient and skilled, with the added bonus of hacking becoming an increasingly popular “profession.” The NotPetya ransomware cyberattack in June 2017 left many organizations across the UK, Europe, USA and Russia in chaos. This was the second major global ransomware incident in just two months, following the WannaCry attack. Hackers are evidently not only becoming more abundant, but they are also becoming better at exploiting vulnerabilities in unpatched applications that many organizations continue to maintain.

Beyond the increase in hacker sophistication, there have been additional contributors to the rising threat of breaches. The growing adoption of hybrid IT has brought with it fresh security concerns when it comes to data protection. Operating within the cloud means that traditional security policies and procedures are now largely outdated, as data is no longer physically secured within the four walls of the data center. This, coupled with networks becoming overrun with a variety of personal devices with individual operating systems, has made the task of managing networks against threats significantly more complex.

Despite there now being far greater awareness of cybersecurity threats, the preventative measures that organizations are adopting are largely either insufficient or ineffective. Security is often not given the attention it warrants, and subsequently many IT professionals lack the expertise to carry out the comprehensive protection strategies that are now required. Security must no longer be an afterthought, especially due to the evolving nature of the threat landscape, which itself is becoming much more complex and difficult to manage as time goes by and technologies develop.

With this in mind, outlined below are four essential security tips that every organization should use to strengthen their data centers against modern-day threats: