Interview: Marc Maiffret

Marc Maiffret has been around the block when it comes to security. Aged just 16, his hacking activities attracted the attention of the FBI; aged 17, he founded his first company, eEye Digital Security. Now, via stints at FireEye and BeyondTrust, which acquired eEye in 2012, Maiffret is embarking on a completely new project, setting out to self-fund his second original security venture.

Not bad for someone who’s still five years from his 40th birthday. Unsurprisingly, Maiffret’s varied trajectory from hacker to CTO to entrepreneur has given him a detailed insight into the state of the security industry. I met him at RSA Conference 2015, where he gave me his take on what the sector gets right, but also where it falls short.

“For most of the companies that do well at preventing attacks and protecting their networks, it really comes down to whether they have the right people who know how to properly architect the environment,” he asserts.

Sounds simple, right? In theory yes, but Maiffret believes that the fundamentals of security are an underappreciated, and under-practiced, art.

“Attacks evolve every year, but the foundations of networking and protocols stay the same. Most people are now trained on the higher level tools. Tools have their place, but how you tailor things to your environment [is more important].”

Fundamentally, Maiffret takes a skeptical approach to some of the themes and trends that the security industry creates year on year. He highlights ‘lateral movement’ as one such buzz-phrase that’s getting a lot of coverage at the moment. This, of course, refers to attackers moving throughout an environment once they have gained access, as in many of the now-famous major breaches of yesteryear.

“A lot of people look at it by saying, what is the product or tool that I should buy that’s going to find those attackers inside my network? But one of the best things you can do is leveraging some of the technologies that you already own and just locking things down in the right way.”

To do this, Maiffret argues, it is once again a matter of understanding the core fundamentals of network security.

“I am a former hacker. It’s funny saying that now because people associate all hacking with financial data theft and crime. It’s not that I wasn’t committing crimes or something! But this was the late 90s; hacking was much more about exploring, seeing what systems you could get into and learning about technology and what was happening.”

Learning all the fundamentals of different technologies was completely normal for people in Maiffret’s position, who started in the industry over 15 years ago, something advantageous to this day. “That gives you an awesome foundation,” he insists, “But most people that are new in security don’t know what the fundamentals are.”

This deficiency Maiffret ascribes to a lack of “great educational programs for security,” particularly in his native US. Moreover, he argues, security is a product-obsessed industry: “It’s the perimeter one year, the endpoint the next – and all these things have their place, but there is an educational gap. The problem is that some of the stuff that works is just not the sexy stuff.”

Maiffret sees a trend at university level to teach the more general scripting languages, such as Java and Python, rather than foundational languages like C or C++ or. “It’s definitely counter to what’s needed in security.” he suggests, “But then, there are also a million and one job vacancies looking for Python, web and all that stuff.”