Bookmakers Ramp Up Efforts to Combat Arbitrage Betting Fraud

A growing wave of arbitrage betting fraud, driven by automation and advanced money laundering techniques, has been forcing bookmakers to adopt stricter measures to protect their platforms. This type of fraud exploits pricing inefficiencies across betting markets, allowing fraudsters to guarantee profits regardless of the outcome.

Identifying Red Flags in Betting Fraud

Security experts from Group-IB have identified several red flags, such as the use of disposable emails, virtual phone numbers and automation tools like betting bots. These tactics enable fraudsters to bypass detection, exploit bonuses and operate multiple accounts under different identities.

According to a new technical write-up by the firm, one of the key methods fraudsters use is automated betting bots that place rapid wagers across multiple platforms.

Behavioral analysis of betting patterns is emerging as a vital tool in countering these attacks. Unusual behaviors, like simultaneous bets or identical wagers placed within seconds, are being monitored closely.

Measures to Disrupt Automated Betting

Bookmakers are also implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to disrupt bots. By requiring users to verify account access through mobile devices or emails, they block automated programs that cannot respond to these prompts.

In addition to betting behavior monitoring, companies are introducing rate limits and cooldown periods between bets. These measures target rapid-fire wagers typical of arbitrage schemes. Device fingerprinting and IP tracking are also being used to detect multiple accounts linked to the same origin.

Addressing Laundering of Fraudulent Winnings

Fraudsters don’t stop at exploiting odds—they also use complex methods to launder their winnings. Funds are often withdrawn through networks of mule accounts or converted into cryptocurrencies. Enhanced know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) protocols are helping bookmakers and financial institutions address these risks.

Group-IB explained that by requiring verification for withdrawals to new accounts, monitoring small but frequent transactions and flagging unusual activity, companies are identifying and halting suspicious withdrawal patterns.

Real-time transaction monitoring systems play a significant role in spotting anomalies such as layered withdrawals or sudden spikes in account activity.

At the same time, cryptocurrencies remain a challenge, as they provide fraudsters with anonymity. Fraudulent winnings are often converted into digital assets like Bitcoin, further obscuring the money trail. Bookmakers are working to delay high-risk withdrawals to give their systems more time to detect fraud.

As arbitrage betting fraud becomes more sophisticated, industry experts recommend real-time monitoring, dynamic risk responses and collaborative data-sharing to keep up with evolving threats.