Microsoft Out-of-Band Update Fixes Arm Device Issues

Microsoft has been forced to issue an out-of-band update to fix an issue in Windows devices running Arm chips caused by this month’s Patch Tuesday fixes.

KB5016138 was issued on Monday for Windows 11 users to rectify a problem that may prevent users from signing in using Azure Active Directory (AAD). KB5016139 was released to fix the same issue on Windows 10.

“Apps and services that use AAD to sign in, such as VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, might also be affected,” Microsoft said.

OneDrive for Business is also thought to be impacted by the snafu.

Microsoft pointed out that the out-of-band update is cumulative, so if customers are using updates released before June 14, 2022, it’s recommended they install this update instead of the one issued on June 14, 2022.

At the same time, Microsoft released more details about the Windows 11 servicing stack update – 22000.702 – which is designed to work as a “robust and reliable servicing stack” for Microsoft updates.

The Redmond giant admitted that, after installing the update, some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might have issues or fail to open.

“Affected apps are using certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) component,” it added.

IT admins can remediate the issue by re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features, it said.

Microsoft also acknowledged that after installing the update, users might be unable to use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

“When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects,” it added.

“To mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.”

This month’s Patch Tuesday, issued a week ago, was the last one before Microsoft rolls out a new automated patch service. Although not expected to be used by all customers straightaway, Windows Autopatch is designed to take the pain out of monthly updates by streamlining the process for Windows 10/11 Enterprise E3 users.