Pennsylvania Welcomes New Cybersecurity Center

A new facility that aims to train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals is coming to Pennsylvania.

The formation of the new Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Center (PCC) was announced by LindenPointe Development Corporation’s technology business incubator, the eCenter@LindenPointe.

Sited in Mercy County in the city of Hermitage, the new center will focus on providing individuals with a pathway to beginning a career in cybersecurity. Training will follow a holistic approach, combining training and certifications with practical lessons on handling real-world cyber-threats.

Users will also be offered opportunities to secure paid internships and apprenticeship positions within the cybersecurity industry.

Jeffrey Meier, executive director at LindenPointe Development Corporation, said: “With approximately 16,000 open cybersecurity positions in Pennsylvania alone, and more than 600,000 across the country, the Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Center represents an opportunity for our area to become a leader in training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”

A kickoff meeting for the new center is due to take place at the end of this month, and the PCC plans to launch its very first pilot program in February. Participating in the program will be 15 high school students and 15 college students from educational establishments in the local area, including Sharon, Hickory, Greenville, Sharpsville, Farrell, Thiel College, Penn State Shenango, and Westminster College.

“In addition to our academic partnerships with local high schools and colleges, our workforce and industry partners will play a large role in the success of the Center,” said Meier.

High school students will study three courses designed by LindenPointe partner CompTIA, while college students will be taking five courses formulated by partner Cisco Network Academy.

On December 20, State Representative Mark Longietti announced $250,000 in new funding to help the Pennsylvania Cybersecurity Center launch a pilot program that aims to prepare students for high-demand careers in cybersecurity.

“As the world grows increasingly digital, the demand for high-paying cybersecurity jobs has quickly increased, and our region needs to keep pace with that demand by providing training for those careers,” said Longietti.

“This funding will allow the eCenter@LindenPointe to lay the groundwork for its pilot program geared toward area high school and college students by funding efforts at recruitment, industry exposure, curriculum, and placement.”