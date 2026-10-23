Attacks on Tech Firms Behind Most Third-Party Data Breach Victims

More than two-thirds (69%) of data breach victims in the past year were affected by a third-party breach, a new report by financial and risk advisory provider Kroll has found.

Of those individuals, most (79%) had their data accessed following the compromise of a technology company during the period June 2025 to June 2026.

This is far higher than the proportion of third-party data breaches emanating from other industries, which includes finance (9%), insurance (6%) or healthcare (5%).

Incidents affecting technology firms also caused 60% of the total number of data breach victims – whether emanating from a single organization or as part of a supply chain breach – over the 12-month period. This was followed by insurance (10%), finance (8%), healthcare (8%) and education (7.5%).

Among all security leaders surveyed for the Kroll report, published on October 22, 69% said their organization had suffered a breach in the previous 12 months, while 34% reported experiencing more than one.

Finance and Professional Services Most Breached Sectors

Despite the tech sector causing the vast majority of individual data breach victims, it was only the seventh most commonly breached sector.

In first place was finance, making up 20% of breaches observed by Kroll. This was followed by professional services (20%), healthcare (15%) and retail (8%).

In contrast, technology only made up 6% of data breach incidents.