A Day Out at CRESTCon & IISP Congress 2015

Security conferences in London are not in short supply, with several occurring this week alone. Given this state of affairs, standing out from the crowd is not an easy task – but it’s a challenge that CRESTCon & IISP Congress approached head-on.

Organizer Ian Glover, who I spoke to yesterday while the event was in full swing, certainly believes that his conference offers something different: “This is our sixth year of doing it. Before there were very few technical security conferences – we were trying to fill a bit of a void in terms of providing a platform for technical presentations.”

This targeted approach is borne out of CREST’s status as a non-profit, Glover told me, saying that “if this was a commercial venture then you’d try to hit the lowest common denominator – delivering something that is a bit of a compromise.”

But there was more to this event than pure technology. Due to the partnership with IISP Congress, there were two content tracks designed to “pull the two communities together – the security management people with the technical community. There was a certain element of distrust between those two groups, so anything we can do to try to draw them together is a great opportunity.”

Indeed, the need for greater collaboration between was one of the key themes of many of the speaker sessions I attended – and the mood from the exhibitors in the networking space certainly seemed to reflect that. Educational institutions rubbed shoulders with service providers and product vendors, with some animated discussions resulting.

This event came across like a microcosm of the industry at large, with highly technical experts enjoying deep-dive presentations in the CREST technical stream, and a wider business-oriented focus on offer in the IISP Congress stream. Both delivered a wide range of content, with the business track highlighting some key current debates within the industry.

Mark Hughes of BT, presenting on the ambitious theme of ‘What Does the Future Bring?’ delivered some predictions in the areas of mobility, big data, quantum computing, networks and IoT.

Hughes argued that “Data privacy legislation at the moment is not good enough for big data. This is beginning to run away from lawmakers pretty rapidly. We need a technical platform of dialogue so that any legislation doesn’t become irrelevant as soon as it’s made.”