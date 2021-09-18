Fixing a Common Active Directory Weakness: Poor Authentication Security

Securing Microsoft Active Directory (AD) involves dealing with a mixed bag of risks, ranging from misconfigurations to unpatched vulnerabilities. That's why many current cyber-attacks involve a breach of Active Directory somewhere along the way.

Consultants at incident response company, Mandiant, reported that Active Directory is a common attack vector in 90% of the breaches they investigate.

Although the complete list of AD weak spots is long, one vulnerability that tops the list of fixable problems is poor authentication security. By closing this common security gap, organizations can significantly improve their overall security posture. Let's look at some of the vulnerabilities related to authentication and how to fix them.

Take Caution with Application Authentication

One common example of a risky authentication security practice arises from the need to allow access by users to corporate applications. Let’s say an organization wants to allow access to a third-party or home-grown application that doesn’t integrate with Active Directory. But that application needs to query AD for active users, enabling the app to pull in corporate user IDs – if not the passwords themselves –to use locally on the application. Application owners can be impatient when new users need to be onboarded. A simple way for a busy AD administrator to quickly make that application accessible to a user is to enable anonymous access to Active Directory.

While this action might make sense from a productivity standpoint, from a security perspective, it also allows unauthenticated users to query AD. If that capability is enabled without mitigating controls, the risk profile of the organization will increase substantially.

With anonymous access to AD enabled, intruders who access your corporate network can query Active Directory for resources without adequately authenticating.