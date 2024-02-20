Beyond Cookies: How to Enable Secure Navigation of the Web

In a world where the digital landscape evolves quicker than a chameleon on a disco dance floor, tech giants like Google are making bold moves. Recently, Google announced that Chrome will bid farewell to third-party cookies. An interesting development, but let's park the technical banter for a moment and ponder a simpler query: Does the average surfer of the world wide web truly comprehend the essence of cookies, not to mention their privacy implications and the safety net available to them? The crux of the matter is that most people want their technology served up hassle-free. They're more likely to dash through pop-ups and tick boxes faster than you can say 'cookie consent,' all in a bid to dive into the content they crave. This sprint towards convenience, however, leaves a trail of data breadcrumbs that could easily be scooped up inadvertently into the wrong hands.

Why does this happen so often? It's not for lack of privacy features embedded within our apps and browsers. More accurately, these features are buried like treasure under layers of menus, and coded in a dialect that might as well be hieroglyphs to the layperson. Expecting the average person to decode these digital maps without a primer in cybersecurity is akin to asking someone to pilot a plane without any flight training. Without a fundamental understanding of the basics, how can we then expect users to make enlightened decisions amidst a sea of online risks? Herein lies a hefty slice of responsibility for online providers of social media platforms, other apps, and of course browsers like Google, which should also step up as providers of knowledge. Imagine if, rather than just handing out maps, they highlighted potential pitfalls and treasures alike. By equipping users with insight and clarity, they'd be empowering them to navigate the cyber seas with a sharper sense of the risks involved. The Cybersecurity Industry Must Take More Responsibility Diving deeper, it becomes apparent that the cybersecurity industry itself is somewhat complicit in muddying the waters. We have a penchant for swirling around in a whirlpool of esoteric jargon and acronyms that would bewilder anyone not inducted into our secret society. While we're focused on fortifying the walls and sharpening the spears, it's often at the expense of user understanding. One of the main criticisms of security controls from a user perspective is the seeming lack of empathy or understanding of their needs and requirements. Part of this sometimes comes down to how messaging is delivered, which often focuses on the negative instead of the positive. For example, during a password audit, it can be far more encouraging to a user to tell them that 80% of their passwords are strong and meet requirements. However, oftentimes, the messaging which goes out from security teams focuses on the 20% of passwords which fail to meet the standards. This can be disheartening to hear and doesn’t foster positive behavior in the future.

"Sometimes security policies don’t take into consideration real life challenges of people"