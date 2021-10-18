Cost of a Data Breach vs. Hard Drive Crusher: How You Can Save Millions

In the age of big data, data breaches are, unfortunately, no longer a possibility of “if” but “when.” As we get deeper into the digital age, hackers and thieves no longer need to breach a facility’s physical barriers in order to steal your or your clients’ personally identifiable information (PII). Instead, they can access your confidential information through hacking the cloud, phishing company employees via email and other more advanced virtual methods, with some resorting to the tried and true techniques of dumpster diving or surfing eBay for hard drives.

Data Breaches

From January to June 2019, there were more than 3,800 publicly disclosed data breaches that resulted in 4.1 billion records being compromised. That’s only within a six-month time window. While the rate of data breaches so far is slightly lower in 2020, there’s no real sign of it slowing down. For example, in July of this year, financial institution Morgan Stanley came under fire for an alleged data breach of their clients’ financial information after an ITAD (IT asset disposition) vendor misplaced various pieces of computer equipment storing customers’ personally identifiable information over four years.

As we’ve stated in previous blogs, introducing third-party data sanitization vendors into your end-of-life destruction procedure significantly increases the chain of custody, meaning that companies face a far higher risk of data breaches every step of the way. There have even been reports of some vendors selling end-of-life devices and their sensitive information to online third parties.

As the number of data breaches increases every year, so does the cost. According to The annual Cost of a Data Breach Report by IBM and Ponemon Institute, the cost of an average data breach in 2020 is $3.86m, a 10% rise over the past five years. These costs range from money lost and reputation maintenance to regulatory fines and ransomware, among other direct and indirect costs. In addition, state privacy lawyers may also need to be hired depending on the company’s client demographic, which adds additional costs.

The most expensive type of record is client PII, and the least expensive type is employee PII, with healthcare taking the cake as the number one industry in terms of the average cost of a data breach. In the U.S., organizations pay on average $8.9m per data breach, averaging approximately $146.00 per compromised record. For reference, a one terabyte (1TB) hard drive can hold up to 310,000 photos, 500 hours of HD video, 1,700 hours of music and upwards of 6.5 million document pages. Multiply those document pages by the average cost per record, and you have a hefty, burning hole in your company’s pockets.