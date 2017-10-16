Cutting the Phishing Line with User Authorization

Identity theft is still a problem in the 21st century. More and more areas of our lives are being supported by IT. Banking, e-business and education are just some areas in which an individual’s identity is used in virtual and digital reality. Imagine a real-world situation in which two people – user X and user Y – are colleagues who perform duties to support each other. If one of them has more abilities, knowledge or permissions, the unfortunate result may be user X exploiting an advantage over user Y, and vice versa. In the virtual world it can look quite similar. User X and user Y may have different permission levels, one broader or narrower than the other. So, if user Y would like to check data to which only X has access, what might happen? Most likely, user Y will go to any lengths to secure the same access level as X – which may trigger an attempt to steal the identity of user X’s account. This example gives us an overview of the source of the identity theft problem. Unfortunately, the ‘possession effect’ (the term comes from psychology) is hard-wired into human nature, and generates attempts to impersonate others. Luckily, we can defend against this by implementing a basic authentication mechanism.

"In order to use IT resources, you have to go through a procedure involving authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA)"

Users Authorization and the Response by Cyber-Criminals In order to use IT resources, you have to go through a procedure involving authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA). Authentication This is a process in which pre-defined identities are verified. This happens even when we turn on a computer and the operating system asks the user for a password. On this basis, the user’s identity is verified. As the password might be seen by an authorized person, two-factor authentication, which combines two verification methods, is used. This usually involves entering a pre-defined password and a one-time password that is generated by an additional token. Authorization This is the stage at which you are authorized to use specific network resources. Validation tasks are carried out, telling us which resources we have access to.

Accounting This is an active stage (it takes place continuously), during which access to resources is restricted or controlled. This allows data to be protected against unauthorized reading. This stage is the foundation for the security of protected resources. The above procedure is the core of the RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-in User Service) protocol, which implements the assumptions of the AAA concept on a large scale. The professional literature provides detailed information about how the aforementioned AAA steps are carried out. Cyber-criminals are well aware of this, and have created a form of attack that acts as a gateway for extorting data and hijacking user identities. This attack mechanism is called ‘Phishing’, and includes, among other things, theft of data required to access systems based on computer solutions. Unfortunately, you can easily fall victim to such an attack. For example, windows appearing to be legitimate log-in systems for banking, corporate or certification systems may open in the form of pop-ups.

"Phishing attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated"