Data Protection Heat Map

I was looking at some research done by Forrester, which could be interesting for you as well. They try to lay out the landscape with regards to data protection for you and it looks fairly compelling. So if you are interested in the situation of the different Privacy laws across the globe and how Forrester sees them, the map you can access there is fairly good (even though I cannot judge whether the content is accurate).

The real interactive map can be found here: Do You Know Where Your Data Is In The Cloud?

Roger