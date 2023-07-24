What’s Your DDoS Threat Level?

As a cybersecurity professional you always want to assess your risks accurately so you know how to focus your efforts and limited time.

When it comes to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), we’ve found that there are three essential questions that need to be asked:

How can you evaluate your company’s DDoS threat level?

Which type of DDoS attacks should you be able to withstand?

How does your current DDoS protection level compare to the protection of other companies in your industry?

The DDoS Resiliency Score (DRS) standard helps answer these questions, so you can better understand the risks, your current level of protection and what security improvements – if any – would be desirable.

The DDoS Resiliency Score: Seven Levels of Attacks

The DDoS Resiliency Score (DRS) is an open standard, which provides an objective yardstick for measuring, comparing and assessing DDoS threat and protection levels at individual companies and across industries.

The DRS defines seven ascending levels of DDoS attacks. Each level introduces an increased threat, with additional types of attacks, more sophisticated attack vectors, and increased traffic volumes.

For example, at level 4 (“sophisticated”), network, web and DNS attacks are carried out at volumes of up to 5 gigabits per second (BPS), 4 million packets per second (TPS), or 200K transactions per second (TPS). Based on our experience mitigating many DDoS attacks, we know that level 4 attacks, and even higher, are quite common in the financial industry.