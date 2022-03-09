The Digital Heatwave: Understanding Highly Adaptive Evasive Threats

The business case for cybersecurity today is hard to ignore – the statistics speak for themselves.

Take ransomware. The fastest-growing form of cyber-threat, the volume of these attacks is increasing to truly alarming levels. According to the US Justice Department, there have been approximately 4000 attacks per day in the United States since 2016. Meanwhile, Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that ransomware impacted a business every 11 seconds in 2021.

Tie in the fact that the average ransom demand associated with such attacks is $200,000, and ransomware is not just a widespread threat – it is equally one that has the potential to decimate many businesses completely.

Between state-backed perpetrators carrying out highly intelligent, aggressive attacks on large corporations and a booming ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) market that provides the toolkits for small-time criminals to launch sophisticated attacks, companies are being bombarded from all angles. The threat landscape has not ballooned in this way coincidentally. Rather, it has increasingly grown off the back of an abundance of opportunities for hackers.

Rewinding the clock to March 2020, firms of all shapes and sizes were forced to shut their physical premises and adopt digital operating models. In 2022, these models remain in the form of hybrid and remote setups, with the average employee today spending more than 75% of their working day in a web browser as a result.

This shift has expanded the attack surfaces of businesses, exposing reams of new vulnerabilities in data, applications and the cloud. Yet despite this, security has largely failed to adapt to better cater to these newly adopted environments.

From antivirus software to URL filtering techniques, many of the solutions we have in place to protect our networks haven’t changed for almost a decade, providing attackers with more than enough time to understand our defense mechanisms and find ways to get around them.

The Four Characteristics of Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats

It’s this landscape that has allowed highly evasive adaptive threats to flourish.

Also known as HEAT, these threats are a new class of attack methods observed by Menlo Labs that act as beachheads for data theft, stealth monitoring, account takeovers and the deployment of ransomware payloads.

In essence, HEAT attacks work by leveraging web browsers as the attack vector, employing various techniques to evade detection by multiple layers in current security stacks. They bypass traditional web security measures and leverage web browser features to deliver malware or compromise credentials.

Users of such methods include Nobelium, the Russian state-sanctioned group behind the SolarWinds supply chain attack; the Gootloader campaign leveraging SEO poisoning to generate high-level page rankings for compromised websites, often to deliver REvil ransomware; and the Astaroth trojan, which makes use of HTML smuggling to sneak malicious payloads past network-based detection solutions.