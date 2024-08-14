How to Export Public Folder to PST in Microsoft Exchange

In Microsoft Exchange Server, apart from mailboxes and user archives, there is another repository (public folder) which serves as a shared location for the users where they can store and share various items.



Public folder allows shared access and offers an easy way to collect and share information with users in a group or the organization.

These folders can also be created and organized with hierarchy to make it easier to use and find the right information. This helps reduce storage issues on Exchange Server as you don’t need to distribute a document to each and every member as the document is saved in the public folder once and accessed by all the members.

Same as mailboxes or file shares, sometimes, you need to export the public folders to PST for backup, archiving, or migrating them to another server. Like user mailboxes, you can’t export public folders using the PowerShell commands or Exchange Admin Center (EAC). In this article, we will provide ways to export public folders to PST.

Ways to Export Public Folder to PST

As there is no native tools in Exchange Server to export public folder to PST, you can use Outlook or a third-party EDB converter tool.

1. Export Public Folder to PST using Outlook

To export public folder to PST using Outlook, first ensure the following:

Right permissions on the public folders are set and the user exporting the public folder should have access to the public folder

Outlook is installed on the machine where the public folder will be exported

The machine has enough space to accommodate the exported data

Once Outlook is setup, you need to locate the public folders. For this,