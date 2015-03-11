Facebook Expertly Increases Its Data Stash

About a year ago, Facebook made a big news splash by dropping $19bn to purchase WhatsApp. To make the deal palatable to WhatsApp’s user base and the US government, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp founder Jan Koum went into PR overdrive to reassure everyone that WhatsApp would remain an untouched, standalone app with true privacy.

WhatsApp’s users worried about the potential for privacy invasions, a skill that Facebook has mastered online. After all, who else can lay claim to tracking you on half of the most popular sites in America? Koum, sensing a user base revolt, made a personal, heartfelt statement:

“If partnering with Facebook meant that we had to change our values, we wouldn’t have done it. Instead, we are forming a partnership that would allow us to continue operating independently and autonomously. Our fundamental values and beliefs will not change. Our principles will not change.”

Independent. Autonomous. Values. It all seemed too good to be true, and in the end it was. On the Friday before Super Bowl 2015, while America was obsessing over a gridiron game, Facebook quietly released an update to its privacy policies. Was this timing a cunning move using distraction as the background? Perhaps.

The update is part of the new ‘plain English’ privacy strategy that Facebook announced in November. The goal of the strategy is to eliminate legalese. Before you congratulate Facebook for its shift in policy, however, you should consider the meaning behind those ‘plain’ words. The update states:

“We receive information about you and your activities on and off Facebook from third-party partners, such as information from a partner when we jointly offer services or from an advertiser about your experiences or interactions with them.”

Receiving information from partners when they jointly offer services? The pronouns may be missing from that statement, but the meaning is not. Information from WhatsApp (and Facebook’s Instagram) is fair game after all. All the reassurances made by Zuckerberg and Koum amount to nothing.