Fixing Our Breaking Human Controls

Cybersecurity and GRC capabilities are built upon what we call 'The Golden Triangle,' a framework comprising balance between People-Process-Technology. When we evaluate risk and design our control structures, we align them to this framework. The beauty is in the balance between the three. While our control systems and frameworks focus heavily on measuring the effectiveness of our processes and technologies, less is done on measuring the effectiveness of our people controls… our human controls. We Are Out of Balance Humans are and have always been a top vector for attack against digital systems as we are the most crucial control and least effective. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 82% of all breaches involved a human element. This included stolen credentials, social engineering attacks, misuse or human error. The human mind is highly susceptible to being psychologically exploited, especially when under stress. This same stressed human mind is expected to perform a complex set of activities, consistently, at the near perfection and breakneck speed necessary to protect and defend against today’s attacks. Our human controls are breaking, and we are ill-prepared as a security and GRC workforce to operate in a world where our digital, physical and biological ecosystems are colliding. So, Where is the Breakdown? In an information security management system, humans are users, and we are controls. Yet, current risk management models fail to adequately account for the state of the human condition when calculating the strength of a security control.

We hypothesize that risk models are failing to pick up severe risks because we do not effectively measure the strength of the human control, and as a result, the calculation for the strength of a security control is off. This may result in issues such as: Human risks are not detected, and as a result, controls may be ineffective or non-existent.

An inaccurate list of prioritized risks.

Architectural impacts to the enterprise security system. We build systems based on controls that are converted into requirements. Whole architectures can change based on a single requirement. Failure to capture the health of the human control means potential for architectural defects in your system or, even worse, the wrong architecture. In order to better understand how to approach measuring the strength of a human control, we need to understand the systems that govern and influence our behaviors and how they react when the environment is not optimal. It means understanding stress and how it shapes our decision-making, and how the dynamic between emotion and our cognitive functioning impacts that decision-making. Understanding Stress Stress is our body’s mechanism of reacting to a condition such as a threat, challenge or physical and psychological barrier. It is an event that may disrupt the equilibrium between ourselves and our environment. Stress is a critical psychobiological mechanism that enables us to quickly and effectively respond to danger and threats. Stress in Cybersecurity and GRC Professionals Stress makes a big difference when it comes to staff retention; 45% of respondents cite high work stress levels as the reason they leave a company, according to ISACA's State of Cybersecurity 2022: Global Update on Workforce Efforts, Resources, and Cyberoperations Report 51% of respondents cited work as the greatest source of stress, anxiety and disturbed sleep, according to the Chartered Institute of Information Security's The Security Profession 2020-2021 study. Cybersecurity and GRC-related positions are fast-paced, high pressure, and require rapid acquisition, interpretation, application and adaptation of complex learning content. We are primary human controls for a security system. Yet half of the security workforce suffers from stress, anxiety and a lack of sleep. While stress is critical to human survival – it can help raise our defense against danger – long-term chronic stress can have devastating effects. We have been studying our biological and neurological responses to stress for years, and recent research calls into question our popular beliefs around stress and the answers residing in one of the body’s critical signaling systems, hormones. Hormones Involved in Stress Hormones are a class of signaling molecules – the body’s chemical messengers enabling disparate parts of the body to signal and communicate. Hormones help to regulate our physiology, emotions, cognition and social behavior. While they are not the only reason we experience emotion, they contribute significantly. According to Psychology Today, "Behavior and internal states exert effects on hormone levels via the brain; hormones, in turn, impact mood, memory, and a number of other cognitive and emotional functions. Hence, experiences interpreted by our brains as stressful increase our production of cortisol, oxytocin, progesterone, and other hormones; these hormones, in turn, exert actions on our brains that affect: Our ability to make new associations and retrieve older memories, Our subjective feelings of negative affect and emotional arousal, Perhaps even our propensities to compete with, spend time with, and trust other people." As humans, our reactions to stress are governed by our hormones. During times of stress, our body produces our ‘fight or flight’ hormones, such as adrenaline, and releases the hormone cortisol soon after, enabling our bodies to stay on high alert, which in turn influences memory formation, ensuring that we are likely to remember that specific threat. In fact, the plasma levels of hormones such as cortisol can increase by 2-5 times during stress. However, during stress, we also increase our production of the most beautiful hormone, oxytocin. Oxytocin is the hormone that floods a mother’s body after birth to establish the bond between mother and child. Oxytocin makes us more generous, trusting and ready to bond. Empathy is most closely linked to oxytocin. The Best and the Worst of Times In the article, The two faces of oxytocin: Why does the 'tend and befriend' hormone come into play at the best and worst of times?, social psychologist Shelley E. Taylor, Ph.D., stated that the stress-triggered appearance of oxytocin might produce physiological changes that actually encourage people to seek contact with others. When faced with a perceived threat, humans will tend to their young and

‘befriend’ others in their social group for connection and support. Understanding what drives a ‘fight or flight’ vs. a ‘tend and befriend’ is crucial as we will soon discover that our hormonal response to a stressor can give insights into the strength of human control. For example, attackers, whether by design or by accident, use as their mechanism of attack a weaponized version of empathy, meaning they measure and understand your emotional state and leverage that understanding to manipulate you into a particular action.

"Attackers, whether by design or by accident, use as their mechanism of attack a weaponized version of empathy"