Houses in Motion: Security Gets Ready For a Change

And so to the peace and calm of the world, post-Infosecurity Europe. Twenty years is a good birthday to celebrate and the industry’s premium event certainly didn’t fail to live up to expectations. In addition to the expected new products and services, the show presented an industry that finds itself at something of a tipping point as to what it actually is, and the relative importance of its core component parts.

The undoubted star turn of the event was John McAfee. The industry legend and pioneer – he is both, whatever your opinion on him – did not disappoint, blazing into day two of #infosec15, leaving a trail not of devastation but of devastatingly good soundbites in his wake. A couple of pearls included:

“There's a fantastic hole in security called mobile.”

“It’s easy to tell what your mobile apps are doing – who is reading them, and your emails.”

“We can't allow fearful institutions to create [security] weaknesses.”

“It's much easier to gain a password from a secretary than it is to gain one using a supercomputer.”

“I am a hacker; that’s vital to understand security. Never buy software from someone who doesn't know about hacking.”

“People need to take control and be responsible on their own – governments can't protect you.”

At a reception, McAfee braved delegates with a no-holds-barred Q&A. He was grilled on a number of topics, mostly surrounding privacy. One topic that he wasn’t asked about was the meta-narrative developing during the event of the ‘logical’ need to re-allocate resources from preventing incidents to dealing with their aftermath. It wasn't just the specialists in response pushing this line – in fact one delegate at a session proclaimed that AV was dead. It’s amusing to think of how McAfee, one of the fathers of antivirus software, would have responded to the assertion.