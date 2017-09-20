Important Information on New EU Regulations

As is already well-known, Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 27 2016 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing and free movement of personal data and the repeal of Directive 95/46/WE will come into force on May 25 2018. By then, all organizations must adapt their processing of personal data to these requirements. Failure to comply with these guidelines will result in significant financial penalties.

Given the scale and magnitude of the changes ahead of us, it is worth taking time to reflect on this topic. At Comarch, we are aware of the work that is required, and thus we are working intensely to comply with EU requirements. In this article, I pay close attention to the issue of the obligation to inform the relevant Inspector General for Personal Data Protection (in Poland, this is Generalny Inspektor Ochrony Danych Osobowych – GIODO) of any breach of personal data protection.

Under current laws, a data controller is not obliged to inform GIODO of any incidents concerning personal data protection. This does not include telecommunications companies, whose duties in this respect are stipulated in the act on telecommunication law. The new RODO provisions that will come into force in 2018 will change these obligations. From that date, a personal data controller will be obliged to report every breach of personal data protection to a supervisory authority such as GIODO within 72 hours of becoming aware of such a breach. This does not include situations in which a breach of personal data security will be of low risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals. Such breach of rights and freedoms of individuals means, inter alia, physical injury and damage, both material and non-material. This provision could be interpreted as individuals losing control of their own data, which may result in identity theft or loss or violation of reputation. It may also mean discrimination of any kind, violation of confidentiality of personal data covered by professional confidentiality, or any other economic loss or social harm caused by these breaches.