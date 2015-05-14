In Security, Stay Lean!

Overhead has a bad reputation. While the security function is a key enabler, it will often be considered overhead by the business units that pay for it. In itself, this is merely a reflection of the financial and business realities of security. Security is a cost of doing business but its ability to scale, its comparatively small talent pool, and its governance aspect makes it natural to centralize.

However, the term overhead can carry the connotation of deadweight: Functions and processes perceived as not adding much value to a process but bureaucratically protecting a random status quo.

On the one hand, what stakeholders may consider a set of roadblocks best avoided might in fact be carefully designed checks and balances. On the other hand, like any process, checks can degenerate to become ends in themselves, and it can be a challenge to update or abandon controls and processes no longer serving their (or any) purpose.

Examples within the enterprise include legacy technical controls and metrics or layers of internal or external compliance management, each with their own tracking tools. Outside the private sector, you will be able to quickly identify rules and regulations, including those directed at corporate governance and information security that can similarly serve as examples.

How Bureaucracies Grow

Why would a well-intended governance system degenerate into bureaucracy? It may have started as a simple attempt to fix bottlenecks in the system. The devil lies in the details.

‘Empire building’ and an associated increase in complexity may lead to an internally focused organization with dramatically reduced effectiveness. This is the central tenet of Parkinson’s Law. Parkinson’s example is the administration of the British Empire, presumably by busy, hard-working individuals, whose number peaked at the same time when said empire completely unraveled. [1]

Overhead can increase when it becomes affordable. Australian author Anthony Berglas says that productivity gains will thus be absorbed because they free up resources for additional work. Berglas’ example is the Australian tax code, whose volume has increased by orders of magnitude in step with available computing power, while doing little for revenue. [2]

An organization may be reluctant to downsize in order to protect an internal status quo, leading to jobs that may be meaningless or outright counterproductive. David Graeber, Professor of Anthropology at the London School of Economics, posits that society accepts subsidizing corporate overhead (through higher prices and taxes) not despite, but because of advances in productivity, counteracting structural unemployment that might cause social unrest. [3,4]