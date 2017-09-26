ISC2Congress: Another Women in Cybersecurity Panel…

Women in cybersecurity panels aren’t all that rare these days. In fact, I almost skipped the one on the agenda at (ISC)2 Congress in Austin this week because I feel like I’ve been to so many that perhaps I need to take a break.

However, I’d heard two of the panelists speak before (Jennifer Minella and Suzanne Hall) and have always liked what they had to say, so I changed my mind and went along.

Before I go on, I should probably list the panelists. The panel was moderated by freelance journalist Karen E. Hoffman. On the panel were Jennifer Minella, VP Engineering and consulting CISO at Carolina Advanced Digital; Suzanne Hall, managing director at PWC; and Lynn Terwoerds, executive director at Executive Women’s Forum (by the way, if you haven’t been to the EWF event in Arizona, do it, you won’t regret it).

Rather than reporting on the entire panel, which was lengthy (but good lengthy…the panelists were engaging and interesting), I am going to just pick out a few of the more interesting things that were said and share those with you.

According to the latest (ISC)2 Workforce Study, 83% women in information security said that it wasn’t their first career…

OK, well this one doesn’t personally worry me. Almost all of the men in the industry that I interview say this wasn’t their first career either…

Suzanne Hall: “I’ve never seen news coverage, in the wake of a data breach, comment on a CISO’s educational background until Equifax’s female CISO...and it is horrifying”

Yes, I’m with her on this one. The way Susan Mauldin’s education was picked apart was unacceptable, and her lack of technical degree was absolutely not the reason for the company’s failure to prevent the breach. “The lesson from this breach should not have been that the CISO didn’t have a computer science degree,” said Hall, “it should be that you must patch.” For more on this, take a read of The Washington Posts’s story on it. It’s a great read: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/09/19/equifaxs-top-security-exec-made-some-big-mistakes-studying-music-wasnt-one-of-them/?utm_term=.1fc7ca402677

According to the workforce study, men are four times as likely to be in C-level or executive management positions as women, and nine times as likely to be in manager roles…Is there a thick glass ceiling?

According to Hall, the glass ceiling challenge exists because of unconscious (often subtle) bias. “When CFOs/CEOs/CIOs think about security professionals, they think about a guy. Always. That’s how the media portrays cyber.” Hall says that we need to raise the understanding of unconscious bias and change the mentality.

Minella, who hates the term glass ceiling, had a slightly different take, although acknowledged that unconscious bias is very real. “Instead of starting from a point of saying there should be no bias, we should accept that from a neuroscience perspective, there will always be bias. It’s part of being human. So we need to acknowledge that there IS bias as a starting point, and then work from there.”

Minella also added that often women just want different things. “Maybe women don’t always want to be that executive. I, for example, am vice-chair of the (ISC)2 board, that’s where I like to work, I don’t want to be the Chair. There’s also family metrics, we can’t ignore that – to be equal doesn’t mean we have to be the same.”