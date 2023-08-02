How to Manage Cyber Risk: An Expert Q&A

Following their panel session at Infosecurity Europe 2023 on cyber security risks and companies’ readiness, Steven Furnell (Professor of Cyber Security, University of Nottingham), Ian Hill (Director of Information and Cyber Security, UPP) and Laure Lydon (Senior Director, Security Governance and Assurance, Babylon) share their thoughts on some key questions relating to the management of cyber risk.

How Can You Proactively Manage Risk? What About Sector Specific Risks?

Information security is about managing risk, and so a prerequisite is to recognize the risks we face. However, understanding their risks is challenging for many businesses, with the UK Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2023 suggesting that only a third have undertaken cybersecurity risk assessments in the past year (rising to just under two-thirds for large businesses).

Some organizations may benefit from thinking less about an ‘annual risk assessment’ and more about continuous assessments. Not only can risks be missed when conducting a point-in-time assessment, but it can also be more effective to embed security risk management into all organizational management processes.

In practice, understanding of risk varies across sectors, primarily due to differing degrees of digital maturity and risk exposure; the construction sector, for example, has a very different risk profile than that of the finance sector, which is more digitally mature with lower risk tolerance thresholds. Common across all sectors, however, is an increasing trend in supply chain risk, with ever greater reliance on third parties and outsourcing.

Supply chain risk is an area where risk can be managed proactively through robust due diligence, yet many organizations find it challenging, with only 55% of large businesses (and just 13% of UK businesses overall) reviewing risks posed by their immediate suppliers. Unfortunately, if you don’t look, there’s a good chance that you won’t see.

Does Compliant Really Mean Secure?

The short answer is no. Compliance doesn’t guarantee good security, but good security will help to ensure compliance. Security standards are great frameworks to set guiding principles and give a general level of assurance, but we need to beware of false assurance.

Being compliant typically means having some baseline measures in place. Examples include achieving the UK’s Cyber Essentials certification or compliance with wider standards such as ISO27001. However, as with risk assessments, the picture emerging from the breaches survey shows low adoption. For example, even among large businesses (often with the most resources and potentially greater cause for compliance), only 33% claimed to meet Cyber Essentials, while 27% claimed compliance with ISO27001.

Unsurprisingly, the picture is bleak when looking at the overall business population, at just 5% and 9% compliance, respectively.

At the same time, not all standards are made equal, and it is important to use the right ones for the right jobs. For example, Cyber Essentials may prove useful for small and medium-sized organizations but less effective as a measure of good security for larger organizations. Similarly, different standards may be better suited to address varying risk profiles and industry requirements. For this reason, we often see businesses develop their own security frameworks from a hybrid of different standards, commonly combining ISO27001 and NIST CSF.