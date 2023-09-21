In today’s macro economic climate, organizations are often in a balancing act between adding valuable new technology that will help their company, while still making smart business decisions and prioritizing where to best spend their budgets and resources. Fortunately, investing in areas like the web browser can present a win-win for the business and IT teams and the business users they support.

Businesses are increasingly reliant on web and SaaS apps, and with more employees working remotely and teams being more distributed, IT and security professionals face new challenges. They need to provide a stable and secure browsing platform for employees to use from anywhere, while also protecting the organization from security threats.

Browsers are more important to businesses than ever before, and managing them can bring even more value than many organizations realize. Companies that do not manage their browser may struggle with challenges like:

Lack of visibility into what's happening with their browsers.

Inability to customize policies based on business needs.

Missed opportunities for added security controls that could be protecting their users.

Chrome Browser Cloud Management allows IT teams to deploy, update, and configure Chrome browsers on desktops, laptops, and mobile devices from a single console at no-cost. It also provides a variety of security controls, such as added malware and phishing protections, extension management, security reporting and the option to add data loss prevention. Overall, Chrome Browser Cloud Management is a valuable tool for businesses that want to improve the security and productivity of their browser management at no-cost. And it can also bring valuable savings and efficiencies.