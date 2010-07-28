Microsoft and Adobe: Collaboration Against Threats

You know my opinion on collaboration between countries, on public-private-partnerships, as well as on collaboration between companies.

For quite a while we have been running a program called MAPP – the Microsoft Active Protections Program – where we share vulnerability information with security vendors to help them to get signatures out to our joint customers the moment we release a security update.

Additionally, we know from our data (see the Security Intelligence Report) that the PDF is the most exploited file format. Therefore I think it is a great sign that Adobe will join the MAPP program to tighten our joint collaboration.

It is another clear signal that we are up for action to address the security challenges in the ecosystem.

Roger