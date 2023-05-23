How to Move Logs to a Different Drive in the Exchange Server

Transaction logs in Exchange Server are very important. These are not just logs of what happens, transaction logs act as a buffer between the database and the users. Data is temporary kept in transaction logs before being committed to the database after a successful backup.

If something happens to the transaction logs, the database will not function and fail to mount. It is important to have the right backup solution, which is compatible with the Exchange Server version installed and is application aware. It is suggested that a daily backup is done correctly to ensure the committing of the transaction logs and correct purging of log files.

Why Do We Need to Move the Logs to Another Drive?

Since transaction logs hold temporary data until it is committed, they tend to get big and consume a lot of storage. The continuous usage and volume of traffic on our database (since we are more dependent on email) increase the need for storage. We can create a new drive and move the transaction logs to it.

In addition, we need to also consider the performance. Let’s say that the database and transaction logs are on the same drive. It would make sense to have them separate as this will increase performance.

On the other hand, there could be issues with the drive. In such a case, we need to move the transaction logs to another drive.

Moving the Transaction Logs

We cannot just move the transaction logs as the database will get damaged and not mount, causing data loss and stoppage of services.

So, we need to first get the exact paths of our database logs. We need to use the Get-MailboxDatabase command (as given below) in the Exchange Management Shell (EMS) to identify the location of the database in question.