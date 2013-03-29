Of Sequestration & Cybersecurity Frustrations…

With sequestration cuts underway across the federal government, and the plight of the federal information security workforce being traditionally viewed as non-mission essential, one can only hope that the historically underfunded budgets of the federal CISO will survive the carving knives of the sequester-mandated cuts.

In light of the explosion of sophisticated cyber attacks that have placed government systems at risk, coupled with the shortage of skilled federal cyber warriors, sequestration cuts to the cyber training budgets of federal agencies would appear illogical and untimely.