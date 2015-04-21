Online Security in the Insurance Sector

Much of Quocirca’s research looks at the differing attitudes to IT between various business sectors. For example, a 2014 report titled Online domain maturity, showed that retailers and financial services were the most likely to interact online with consumers.

Another 2015 report, Room for improvement, Building confidence in data security, showed that by some measure, financial services were the most confident about data security.

Such comparisons are useful as they show what one sector is achieving and how another sector might benefit by taking similar measures. However, even within a given sector there are extremes; whilst more than half of financial services organizations are very confident about data security, 4% are not that confident. More granular research is needed to tease out where in a sector such differences lie.

Quocirca was recently invited to attend an insurance industry round-table focused on IT security. The event was hosted by Entrust Datacard, a provider of strong authentication tools, digital certificates and online fraud prevention products. If the views of the dozen or so attendees, who represented some of the best known names in the UK insurance industry, are anything to go by, their sub-sector has a lower level of confidence about data security than banks (some organizations have a foot in both camps, so called bancassurance).

Why should this be so? For a start, whereas banks deal directly with their customers' money, for insurance companies, it is largely secondary. In other words, if your bank account is hacked, money may be transferred, but it is harder to exploit an online insurance account. Secondly, it was evident that one of the biggest concerns for insurers is insurance fraud, however carried out, and it was not clear that this was harder or easier to deal with as the industry has moved online.