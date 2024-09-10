Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit Autumn 2024 Day One Sessions

You can find all the sessions from today’s Online Summit here including our keynote talk, fireside chat and panel discussions. Just log in to your Infosecurity Magazine account here then click on the session title to be taken directly to that page.

The Auditorium is now online and can be accessed here to view all the sessions.

Security by Design in Digital Transformation: Lessons from the National Trust

Date: 10 Sept 2024, Time: 10am BST

In this keynote address, Jon Townsend, Chief Information Officer at the National Trust, will tell the story of how Europe’s biggest conservation charity successfully embedded security and privacy by design into the latest phase of its digital, data and technology transformation project.

Date: 10 Sept 2024, Time: 10.45am BST

An expert panel discusses innovative approaches CISOs can take to build, nurture and retain an effective cybersecurity team in this environment, encouraging novel approaches to motivation and progression opportunities.

Date: 10 Sept 2024, Time: 12noon BST

SMEs hold highly valuable data and are viewed as a soft target by cybercriminals due to the limited resources they are often able to put into their cybersecurity posture. This is an issue that has been exacerbated by the current financial crisis, with cybersecurity spending expected to be slashed in 41% of SMEs in 2024 according to JumpCloud research.

Date: 10 Sept 2024, Time: 1.15pm BST

The Jersey Cyber Security Centre (JCSC) has emerged as a vital pillar in safeguarding the digital landscape of the Channel Island. Led by Matt Palmer, the JCSC has played a pivotal role in establishing a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to address the growing cybersecurity threats faced by the region.

Join us for a fireside chat with Matt Palmer, where we delve into the journey that led to the creation of the JCSC.

Date: 10 Sept 2024, Time: 2pm BST

In this session, a panel of threat intelligence experts will highlight novel tactics being employed by threat actors so far in 2024 and discuss the areas cybersecurity teams should be prioritizing their resources on.

We apologize for the technical difficulties in accessing our auditorium but hope you still enjoy the content and learn from the expert speakers that joined us today.