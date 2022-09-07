Outsourcing Cyber Risk: Why an Integrated Approach is Critical

While the world is shifting back to a revised normality, the impact of the pandemic is still presenting lasting challenges for organizations globally. The 'work from anywhere' model that looks set to stay for many has increased complexity for security teams worldwide, adding to the already ever-growing cybersecurity challenge.

The powerful cloud collaboration tools used to keep us connected in the 'work from anywhere' model present ongoing data security challenges. Critical organizational data is now being consistently shared across multiple platforms, often outside the stringent security boundaries of the corporate network. And opportunistic cyber-criminals are capitalizing on this increased threat surface.

Long-term hybrid work keeps protecting corporate data at the top of the list of concerns for security teams. In fact, according to recent Proofpoint research 56% of UK CISOs agree that they have seen an increase in targeted attacks in the last 12 months due to this working model, with 53% saying that increases in employee transitions mean that protecting data has become an increased challenge.

As complexity in our environments increases, and the cyber staffing crisis continues, there is the temptation to want to take steps to reduce both the resource drain and the complexity by consolidating and outsourcing risk, with 58% of UK CISOs admitting that the 'work from anywhere' trend has led them to outsource key controls to managed services providers.

But can organizations effectively outsource risk?

The Temptation to Outsource

Organizations are focusing more budget on security tools, solutions, training and services. Gartner forecasts that information security spending will reach $187 billion in 2023, an increase of 11.1% from 2022.

Many organizations may be considering putting additional budget toward bringing in outsourced partners to manage some elements of their security strategy, believing this will help to address increased complexities effectively. In fact, 42% of UK CISOs listed outsourcing security controls as a top priority for the next two years.

Security teams may think that perhaps if they consolidate with a single provider, outsource key controls to a managed security service provider (MSSP), turn to insurers to provide recovery funds in the event of an attack, or outsource risk to end-users by training them to identify and report phishing attacks, that they can reduce complexity, drive efficiencies, and focus on business outcomes.

Or simply, the temptation to outsource is there because it’s increasingly difficult to find the staff and skills required internally.

However, despite this increased spend, whether on internal controls or outsourced partners, we continue to see an increase in breaches, data loss, ransomware infections, and credential theft, with 60% of UK CISOs feeling at risk of a material cyber-attack on their organization in the next 12 months.

Ultimately, no matter which security controls or procedures are outsourced, effectively or not, when it comes to a successful data breach, the organization, and its security team/CISO remain accountable.