Pen Testing & Scanning for Vulnerabilities: Differences & Methodologies

The rate of hacking attacks is rising every year, and at the same time the actual number of individual businesses being attacked is going up. The question of how to protect a business and prevent attacks at a time when we are paying ever more attention to personal and confidential data protection has never been more important.

Alongside security information and event management systems for security event analysis purposes, we also have other resources to protect against IT invasion. Penetration tests and scanning for vulnerabilities are among them, and it is these on which I would focus.

The Differences between Penetration Tests and Scanning for Vulnerabilities

The two terms are often confused or used interchangeably, so we should define them at the outset.

Penetration testing (or pen testing) is a process aimed at practically assessing the current state of system security by attempts to find new vulnerabilities and the adoption of known weaknesses to verify whether they are real threats. By comparison, vulnerability scans are based only on databases of known weaknesses. Results, generally in the format of a report, present vulnerabilities grouped by their severity and proposed remedial action. It is good practice (and most often a prerequisite) to perform a vulnerability scan before a penetration test.

Another difference is that vulnerability scans can be fully automated, using only software tools and a defined scan range, whereas penetration test must be performed partly manually and require a lot more knowledge.