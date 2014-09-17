Thoughts on Privacy, Information Sharing and Skills from Black Hat and B-Sides

It’s now over a month since I boarded a flight back to London from Las Vegas, following four roller coaster days of meetings, presentations, parties and, unfortunately, for the first time in my life, jet-lag. As the haze lifts and my mind begins to absorb the vast amount of information I gleaned at Black Hat and B-Sides, I’ve started to reflect on what I took away from two very different events.

Privacy versus convenience



Privacy was, perhaps not unexpectedly, a major theme at both Black Hat and B-Sides, and was highlighted by two high-profile keynote speakers. During his opening presentation at Black Hat, Dan Geer drew attention to the ‘right to be forgotten’ ruling recently passed against Google in Europe. Geer is an advocate of the ruling but feels it doesn’t go far enough – he stated that there is something very important about being able to reinvent yourself and that individuals should be able to misrepresent themselves should they wish. In a surprise appearance at B-Sides, John McAfee took to the stage to lament the fact that we have sacrificed privacy for convenience –with Facebook, Google and the NSA knowing more about us than those people who are close to us. Both presentations provided an uncomfortable reminder that our technology driven lives really are causing us to continually ‘leak’ personal information about ourselves, and that as individuals we should be focusing on developing our own information security policies and procedures.

It’s good to share



The challenge of information sharing within the information security industry was another important issue that frequently came up, in both the individual conversations I had and a number of conference sessions I attended. We all know that the cyber adversary is increasingly agile and sophisticated, but the cyber security industry is only sharing breach information on an ad hoc basic, limited by a fear of reputational damage, impact on the bottom line, legal prosecution…the list goes on. Dan Geer raised the questions of mandatory breach disclosure and compared the information security industry to the aviation sector, where information is shared openly; ensuring the entire industry learns lessons and gains access to detailed information about what went wrong. Informal networks for information sharing certainly exist within the information security sector, and reports like the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report provide valuable insight into cybercrime threats. But is it enough? Whether it’s collaboration between government and industry, or between businesses, open sharing continues to be a major challenge. Surely, until businesses and governments are able to share information openly, the cybercriminals will continue to have the upper hand. With information sharing legislation pending on both sides of the Atlantic it will be interesting to see how this challenge develops.



