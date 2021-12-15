Ransomware is Everywhere, But are Organizations’ Defenses too Little, too Late?

Ransomware remains one of the biggest threats facing organizations worldwide. You’ve only got to read the constant news headlines to figure this out. Despite being a fixture on the threat landscape for decades, tenacious cyber-criminals continue to find new ways to put it to devastating use.

Here in the UK, the threat of ransomware is so pressing that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned that it presents a bigger risk to national security than online espionage by hostile states. Across EMEA, we have recently seen a number of high-profile, household name ransomware targets, bringing the issue to the attention of a broad audience.

Changing tactics is a crucial factor behind ransomware's resurgence, with today's attacks far more sophisticated than traditional iterations. Rather than the blanket approach often used in the past, modern cyber-criminals spend more time researching targets and tailoring their approach for greater chances of success.

Just as threat actors hone their skills to get results, so must cyber-defense teams. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be happening yet. According to recent Ponemon Institute research, just 13% of IT experts feel equipped to prevent ransomware. It's unsurprising then that over two-thirds consider themselves vulnerable or very vulnerable to an attack.

The situation needs rectifying, and quickly. Ransomware costs large organizations $5.66m every year. With such rewards on offer, we can be sure it will remain a popular method of attack.

Organizations must stop thinking ‘respond’ only, as this is too late. Cyber-criminals already have a foothold in your networks – so more must be done worldwide to prevent such attacks.

The Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack

To determine the best way to defend against ransomware, cybersecurity teams must fully understand the nature of an attack – how access is gained and what activity to look out for once defenses are breached.

Attackers don’t hack in now; they log in. In most cases, cyber-criminals get through perimeters via phishing emails containing malicious URLs. Credentials are then stolen and used to access legitimate systems. Password reuse also poses a significant threat as credentials exposed through an unrelated data breach can be used to access company networks.

Another method of entry that is fast gaining popularity sees ransomware delivered as a multi-layered payload. Here, access is gained via a malware downloader, with ransomware delivered later. In some cases, the initial attacker may sell access to the system to a third-party threat actor who will then initiate the ransomware attack.

Once inside your defenses, cyber-criminals move laterally to infect as many devices and critical systems as possible. The more data at risk, the higher the ransom they can potentially demand.